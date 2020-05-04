HP OMEN spring line includes new 25L & 30L Desktops HP OMEN is rolling out its new spring line, which includes a pair of new customizable desktop PCs and a new NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible monitor.

To kick off this month of May, the team at Hewlett-Packard is revealing their spring line of gaming products from their HP OMEN line. HP debuted a new logo to go alongside their new products, led by a pair of new gaming PCs. The 25L and 30L Desktops look to be aimed at the core PC user looking for strong baseline specs that can be easily expanded at any time.

Both the 25L and 30L Desktops will feature different models for different components, depending on user preference. One variety contains up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K processor with NVIDIA GPUs while the other variety contains AMD components. All 25L and 30L variants will contain a Cooler Master fan, a new feature for HP OMEN desktops, configurable with 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options for the CPU. With four 15mm rubber feet, the PC can be placed safely on any floor surface and stay safely ventilated.

The primary difference between the 25L and 30L is that the latter will offer a tempered-glass front bezel and EMI-coated glass side panel. While both models are easily customizable, the 30L's glass panel provides a direct look at the user's components and makes this desktop a good home for a host of different RGB-lighting components, all of which are controllable through the HP OMEN Command Center application.

To go along with the desktops, HP has revealed the OMEN 27i Gaming Display monitor. This is an NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible dispaly where the big draw is its 2K resolution display, offering a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Like the 25L and 30L Desktop components, the new monitor settings can be customized with the OMEN Command Center.

Speaking of the OMEN Command Center, that's getting a major update. Users will now see a new homepage where users can keep track of their full gaming library, regardless of DRM. They can also utilize features like Remote Play (the former Game Stream) to play games remotely from another PC. And as noted, the Command Center can be used to manage lighting, fans, devices, and network performance.

The new HP OMENs will start at $899.99 for the 25L and $1,199.99 for the 30L. There's also a top-of-the-line 30L that will run for $1,999.99. They'll be available on Tuesday, May 5. Meanwhile, the OMEN 27i Gaming Display monitor is up right now on Best Buy's website for $499.99. It will be available from HP.com on May 22.