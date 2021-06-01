HP fully acquires Kingston game peripheral brand HyperX Announced earlier this year, HP has been slowly absorbing HyperX into its company and finished its full acquisition of the gaming peripheral brand as of today.

HyperX has been in the gaming peripheral business for quite some time, having launched a number of gamer-focused mice, headsets, mics, and more on behalf of the Kingston Technology Company. It was something that caught the eye of technology giant Hewlett-Packard, who opted to buy up the brand. Several months after announcements of initial dealings, HP finished acquisition of the HyperX brand into its company.

HP announced the full acquisition of HyperX in a press release on its investor relations website on June 1, 2021. It was back on February 24, 2021, that HP first announced the process of acquiring HyperX. The deal was set to go through to the tune of $425 million USD. With the acquisition now complete, HP now welcomes HyperX’s gaming brand and products into its own lofty umbrella of PC products and services. We have seen no shortage of HyperX products come and go through the gaming market recently, including a fairly recent and popular dive into mics with the Quadcast S standalone mic.

HyperX's Quadcast S RGB standalone microphone has been among the many success stories that likely drew HP to acquiring the brand to the tune of $425 million USD.

HP Personal Systems President Alex Cho was happy to officially invite HyperX under the HP banner following the deal.

“We are delighted to officially welcome the incredible people of HyperX to HP. HyperX has built a loyal following among gamers and we look forward to further strengthening the HyperX brand,” said Cho. “This acquisition further advances our ability to create the compute experiences of the future, expand into valuable adjacencies, and unlock new sources of growth.”

It seems like the smart play would be to let HyperX continue to work as it has on delivering interesting new products for the gaming peripheral space. The company just revealed a new line of upcoming products at CES 2021 earlier this year before the acquisition announcement. It will be interesting to see if HP’s acquisition affects these and further products or if HyperX stays the course and simply does as it has done best in its successful history.