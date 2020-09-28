QuadCast S is HyperX's latest standalone microphone The QuadCast S is an RGB microphone that features a built-in shock mount and a suite of must-have features.

Consumers looking for a professional-quality microphone should check out HyperX’s most recent product. The QuadCast S is a fantastic option for those looking to improve their streaming audio quality or for those now operating in a work-from-home environment. Beyond just stylish looks, the HyperX QuadCast S has quite a few appealing features.

The QuadCast S boasts a heap of important features for users, whether they’re streaming or setting up a conference call. This USB mic has a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, which should limit the amount of feedback from people tapping or bumping desks, as well as the bounce from hitting keys on a keyboard. It also features a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED indicator to let you know when you’re muted. This is certainly invaluable in a live-mic setting where discretion is needed.

In terms of its polar patterns, the QuadCast S has four to choose from: stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional. This should give users plenty of options to tailor their recording experience to exactly what is needed. There is also a built-in pop-filter to help with those “p” and “s” sounds.

There is also a 3.5mm jack for live mic monitoring, which is certainly helpful for those looking to keep their volume in-check when streaming or recording. Those with stands and boom arms will be pleased to hear that an adapter is included that fits both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread sizes. This should mean no need to purchase a new mount.

HyperX’s QuadCast S will retail for $159.99 USD through the HyperX online store. The QuadCast S product page is also where you can also read the exact audio specifications including frequency response, sensitivity, and more. Be sure to check out the Shacknews HyperX page for more news and reviews of the hottest gaming products on the market.