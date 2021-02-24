HP acquires HyperX for $425 million HP has purchased ownership of HyperX from Kingston Technology.

HyperX has been a leading name in gaming tech and accessories for several years, and a staple company under the Kingston Technology banner. However, it seems that a major change is coming to the company, as HP as acquired HyperX for $425 million.

HP posted an official press release where it announced its purchase of HyperX. “HP Inc. today announced a definitive agreement to acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company. The acquisition supports HP’s strategy to drive growth in its Personal Systems business, where gaming and peripherals are attractive segments. HyperX’s award-winning product portfolio spans a range of gaming peripherals, including headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, USB microphones, and console accessories.”

Hewlett-Packard, better known as HP, is a popular name in the computer hardware space, and has been for decades. As gaming continues to surge in popularity, HP has been looking to get into the business, motivating the acquisition of HyperX. In the press release, the company cites the rising popularity of PC gaming.

“HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we’re thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc. “We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business.” HP paid $425 million to Kingston technology to acquire HyperX.

It’s far too early to know what visible impact the acquisition will have on HyperX and its products, so we’ll have to wait and see. For updates on the latest offerings from HyperX, you can stick with us on Shacknews.