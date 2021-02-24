New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

HP acquires HyperX for $425 million

HP has purchased ownership of HyperX from Kingston Technology.
Donovan Erskine
2

HyperX has been a leading name in gaming tech and accessories for several years, and a staple company under the Kingston Technology banner. However, it seems that a major change is coming to the company, as HP as acquired HyperX for $425 million.

HP posted an official press release where it announced its purchase of HyperX. “HP Inc. today announced a definitive agreement to acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company. The acquisition supports HP’s strategy to drive growth in its Personal Systems business, where gaming and peripherals are attractive segments. HyperX’s award-winning product portfolio spans a range of gaming peripherals, including headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, USB microphones, and console accessories.”

Hewlett-Packard, better known as HP, is a popular name in the computer hardware space, and has been for decades. As gaming continues to surge in popularity, HP has been looking to get into the business, motivating the acquisition of HyperX. In the press release, the company cites the rising popularity of PC gaming.

“HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we’re thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc. “We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business.” HP paid $425 million to Kingston technology to acquire HyperX.

It’s far too early to know what visible impact the acquisition will have on HyperX and its products, so we’ll have to wait and see. For updates on the latest offerings from HyperX, you can stick with us on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

