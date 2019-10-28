Hearthstone - Descent of Dragons interview: Building the 13th expansion
We catch up with Blizzard's Hearthstone team to get the inside scoop on its upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons.
We catch up with Blizzard's Hearthstone team to get the inside scoop on its upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons.
During our time at BlizzCon, Shacknews had a chance to chat with Lead Designer Peter Whalen and Associate Software Engineer Sarah Chen about Descent of Dragons.
With Hearthstone Battlegrounds set to launch its open beta, Shacknews issues our tier list for the game mode's 24 heroes.
Hearthstone has joined the auto battler trend, but with its own unique twist. Shacknews is here to explain how to play Hearthstone Battlegrounds.
Hearthstone Battlegrounds has a Global Open Beta coming up soon. Here's what you need to know about when and how you can play Hearthstone's new auto chess mode!
Blizzard crowned the first winner of its Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals, but they also crowned the first woman to ever win a Hearthstone championship at this year's BlizzCon.
What happens when Hearthstone meets auto chess? Shacknews goes to BlizzCon 2019 to find out when we try out Hearthstone: Battlegrounds.
Hearthstone's third and final expansion of 2019 is Descent of Dragons, revealed in full during the BlizzCon 2019 Opening Ceremonies.
The first year of Hearthstone Grandmasters comes to a close at BlizzCon 2019. Here's everything you need to know.
What's next for Hearthstone? As one might expect, Blizzard has issued the tease for the game's latest expansion and the reveal is dated for this Friday's BlizzCon.