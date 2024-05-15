Hearthstone: Bomb Warrior returns with Dr. Boom's Incredible Inventions With rumors of the Bomb Warrior's return, Shacknews went in to investigate.

Hearthstone released its latest Mini-Set, Dr. Boom's Incredible Inventions, to supplement the Whizbang's Workshop expansion on Tuesday. It features 38 new cards, including four Legendaries, and many of them play well with cards from 2024's first expansion. I took some time to jump into the first day of the Mini-Set and found myself gravitating towards an old archetype: Bomb Warrior.

Ozzie's Bomb Warrior

2x (1) Town Crier

2x (2) Bash

2x (2) Blast Charge

2x (2) Frightened Flunky

2x (2) Part Scrapper

2x (2) Safety Goggles

2x (2) Shield Block

2x (2) Stoneskin Armorer

2x (3) Explodineer

2x (3) Heavy Plate

2x (3) Reinforced Plating

2x (4) Boom Wrench

2x (4) Crimson Expanse

1x (4) Puppetmaster Dorian

1x (8) Inventor Boom

2x (10) Safety Expert

Deck ID

The big draw here is Safety Expert, which seems expensive at 10 Mana. However, simply use the new Part Scrapper spell and sacrifice 5 Armor to bring its cost down to (5). Start pouring on the Deathrattle effects with Crimson Expanse, Boom Wrench, and Inventor Boom and your opponent's decks will be filled with bombs before you know it.

Bomb Warrior had been a scourge on Hearthstone for years while cards like Clockwork Goblin and Wrenchcalibur dropped bombs into opponents' decks with great frequency. It was thought to be dead forever once the Rise of Shadows expansion rotated out, but someone has lit the fuse on this deck archetype once again.

It's important to note that this is a first run at this deck, but it should be good for anybody diving back into the game after a while. The Dr. Boom's Incredible Inventions is available now for $14.99 USD or 2,000 in-game Gold. Special thanks to Blizzard for providing us with the Mini-Set. It's all part of the Whizbang's Workshop expansion, available now. For more videos like this, take some time to hit the Subscribe button on Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.