Hearthstone Battlegrounds Season 7 will launch with Battlegrounds Duos Battlegrounds will be more fun with a friend in just a few weeks.

Hearthstone had some new ideas to show off at BlizzCon back in November. The one that turned the most heads was Battlegrounds Duos, which takes the Hearthstone Battlegrounds minion-battling mode and turns it into a tag team format. The new mode needed some more time in the oven before a full release, but the oven timer appears to have gone off, because Battlegrounds Duos will be ready to roll in time for the start of Battlegrounds Season 7.

"The basics of Duos are the same as when we first announced it," reads the post on the Hearthstone website. "You and a partner queue together in a game against three other teams of two players. Teams have shared life totals, pass each other cards through the Portal (for 1 Gold), and fight in tag-team combat to take the crown!"

Shacknews was among those able to get some time with Battlegrounds Duos back at BlizzCon 2023. Recruit and Combat Phases played out differently, but once everything got moving, it felt like classic Battlegrounds with unique mechanics at work. Part of those mechanics come from the Duos-exclusive heroes and minions. We got to play with Cho'Gall and learn more about him at BlizzCon. During the Thursday announcement post, Blizzard also showed off a few new Duos-exclusive minions. Examples include the Tier 3 Orc-estra Conductor (which buffs up future copies of this minion for the rest of the team), the Tier 2 Wanderer Cho (which offers a free Pass between teammates), and the Tier 6 Sandy (which transforms into a copy of your teammate's highest Health minion).



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Additional Duos (and Solo) minions will be revealed in the days ahead. Hearthstone Battlegrounds Season 7, featuring Battlegrounds Duos, is set to launch on Tuesday, April 16.