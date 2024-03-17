Hearthstone Core set: What's in and what's out for 2024 The Year of the Pegasus is about to begin, so let's go over the changes to the Hearthstone Core set.

As has been the case each year for the past few, it's time for another change to Hearthstone's Core set. This happens at the start of every Standard year and this is a particularly exciting occasion, as it helps mark the start of the game's 10th anniversary year. There are some big returns and exciting additions to the Hearthstone Core set. With the Standard rotation set to take effect this week, Shacknews is taking a look at what's going in and what's coming out.

Shacknews has the full list of Core cards listed below, a list taken from the Hearthstone website. We're also going to compare this to previous years in order to point out which of the old cards are leaving Standard play with the launch of the Year of the Pegasus. New additions will be clearly marked as such.

Death Knight



Here are the cards included in the Core Death Knight set:

Legendary (4) Thassarian (3/3) (Undead) - Reborn. Battlecry and Deathrattle : Deal 2 damage to a random enemy. (5) Deathbringer Saurfang (3/6) (Undead) Taunt. Deathrattle : Return this to your hand. It costs Health instead of Mana. (Health increased from 5.) (6) Frostmourne (4/3) (Weapon) - Deathrattle : Summon every minion killed by this weapon. (Attack reduced from 5.) (NEW) (9) The Scourge (Shadow) - Fill your board with random Undead. (NEW)

Epic (4) Grave Strength (Shadow) - Give your minions +1 Attack. Spend 5 Corpses to give them +3 instead. (4) Might of Menethil (4/2) (Weapon) - Battlecry : Spend up to 3 Corpses . Freeze that many enemy minions. (NEW) (7) Frostwyrm's Fury (Frost) - Deal 5 damage. Freeze all enemy minions. Summon a 5/5 Frostwyrm. (NEW) (8) Soulstealer (5/5) (Undead) - Battlecry : Destroy all other minions. Gain 1 Corpse for each enemy destroyed. (Now only requires 2 Blood Runes.) (NEW) (10) Stitched Giant (8/8) (Undead) - Costs (1) less for each Corpse you've spent this game.

Rare (1) Noxious Cadaver (1/2) (Undead) - Battlecry : Deal 2 damage to an enemy and your hero. (Rune requirement removed.) (1) Plagued Grain - Gain 4 Corpses . Shuffle four Crates into your deck that summon a 2/2 Undead when drawn. (Now only requires 2 Undead Runes.) (2) Blood Tap (Shadow) - Give all minions in your hand +1/+1. Spend 2 Corpses to give them +1/+1 more. (NEW) (2) Hematurge (2/3) - Battlecry : Spend a Corpse to Discover a Blood Rune card. (NEW) (2) Vampire Blood - Give your hero +5 Health. Spend 3 Corpses to gain 5 more and draw a card. (5) Corpse Bride (4/4) (Undead) - Battlecry : Spend up to 10 Corpses to summon a Risen Ghoul with Taunt and that much Attack and Health. (5) Corpse Explosion (Shadow) - Detonate a Corpse to deal 1 damage to all minions. If any are still alive, repeat this. (6) Marrow Manipulator (5/5) (Undead) - Battlecry : Spend up to 5 Corpses . Deal 2 damage to a random enemy for each. (Now only requires 2 Frost Runes.) (NEW)

Common (0) Horn of Winter (Frost) - Refresh 2 Mana Crystals. (NEW) (2) Frost Strike (Frost) - Deal 3 damage to a minion. If that kills it, Discover a Frost Rune card. (Now only requires 1 Frost Rune.) (2) Necrotic Mortician (2/3) - Battlecry : If a friendly Undead died after your last turn, Discover an Unholy Rune card. (Now only requires 1 Undead Rune.) (NEW) (2) Harbinger of Winter (3/2) - Deathrattle : Draw a Frost spell. (Now only requires 1 Frost Rune.) (3) Acolyte of Death (2/4) - After a friendly Undead dies, draw a card. (Attack reduced from 3. Rune requirement removed.) (NEW) (3) Asphyxiate (Shadow) - Destroy the highest Attack enemy minion. (NEW) (4) Nerubian Swarmguard (1/3) (Undead) - Taunt. Battlecry : Summon two copies of this minion. (Rune requirement removed.) (NEW) (5) Army of the Dead (Shadow) - Raise up to 5 Corpses as 2/2 Risen with Rush . (Now only requires 1 Undead Rune.) (6) Gnome Muncher (5/6) (Undead) - Taunt. Lifesteal . At the end of your turn, attack the lowest Health enemy. (Rune requirement removed.)



Here are the Death Knight cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(8) Lord Marrowgear (9/7) (Undead) - Battlecry : Raise ALL of your Corpses as 1/1 Risen Golems with Rush . For each that can't give, give one +2/+2.

(Undead) - : Raise ALL of your as 1/1 Risen Golems with . For each that can't give, give one +2/+2. (7) Patchwerk (4/6) (Undead) - Battlecry : Destroy a random minion in your opponent's hand, deck, and battlefield.

(Undead) - : Destroy a random minion in your opponent's hand, deck, and battlefield. (6) Overseer Frigidara (3/6) - Battlecry : Draw 2 spells. If they're both Frost spells, deal 2 damage to all enemies.

- : Draw 2 spells. If they're both Frost spells, deal 2 damage to all enemies. (4) Repulsive Gargantuan (3/6) (Undead) - Enemy characters can't be healed.

(Undead) - Enemy characters can't be healed. (2) Obliterate - Destroy a minion. Deal 3 damage to your hero.

- Destroy a minion. Deal 3 damage to your hero. (5) Rime Sculptor (4/3) (Undead) - Battlecry : Summon two 2/1 Rime Elementals with " Deathrattle : Deal 2 damage to a random enemy."

(Undead) - : Summon two 2/1 Rime Elementals with " : Deal 2 damage to a random enemy." (3) Ymirjar Deathbringer (4/3) (Undead) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Spend 3 Corpses to summon a 34/3 Risen Ymirjar with Taunt .

(Undead) - : Spend 3 to summon a 34/3 Risen Ymirjar with . (3) Graveyard Shift - Summon two 1/1 Zombies with Reborn .

- Summon two 1/1 Zombies with . (2) Defrost (Frost) - Draw a card. Spend 2 Corpses to draw another.

(Frost) - Draw a card. Spend 2 to draw another. (2) Bonedigger Geist (2/2) (Undead) - Battlecry : Spend a Corpse to gain +1/+2.

(Undead) - : Spend a to gain +1/+2. (1) Runeforging (Shadow) - Draw a weapon. Spend a Corpse to reduce its Cost by (1).

(Shadow) - Draw a weapon. Spend a to reduce its Cost by (1). (6) Corrupted Ashbringer (5/2) (Weapon) - Lifesteal

(Weapon) - (5) Possessifier (3/3) - Battlecry : Summon two 1/1 Fighters with Rush and Reborn .

- : Summon two 1/1 Fighters with and . (3) Rimefang Sword (2/3) (Weapon) - After your hero attacks, reduce the Cost of a spell in your hand by (1).

(Weapon) - After your hero attacks, reduce the Cost of a spell in your hand by (1). (1) Heart Strike - Deal 3 damage to a minion. If that kills it, gain a Corpse.

Demon Hunter



Here are the cards included in the Core Demon Hunter set:

Legendary (4) Kayn Sunfury (3/5) - Charge : All friendly attacks ignore Taunt . (4) Metamorphosis (Fel) - Swap your Hero Power to "Deal 5 damage." After 2 uses, swap it back. (Up from 4 damage.)

Epic (2) Wayward Sage (2/2) (Naga) - Outcast : Reduce the Cost of the left and right-most cards in your hand by (1). (NEW) (3) Eye Beam (Fel) - Lifesteal : Deal 3 damage to a minion. Outcast : This costs (1). (7) Expendable Performers - Summon seven 1/1 Illidari with Rush . If they all die this turn, summon seven more. (NEW)

Rare (4) Raging Felscreamer (4/4) - Battlecry : The next Demon you play costs (2) less. (8) Illidari Inquisitor (8/8) (Demon) - Rush : After your hero attacks an enemy, this attacks it too.

Common (1) Battlefiend (1/3) (Demon) - After your hero attacks, gain +1 Attack. (Up from 2 Health.) (1) Crimson Sigil Runner (1/1) - Outcast : Draw a card. (1) Illidari Studies - Discover an Outcast card. Your next one costs (1) less. (2) Chaos Strike (Fel) - Give your hero +2 Attack this turn. Draw a card. (2) Spectral Sight - Draw a card. Outcast : Draw another. (2) Umberwing (1/2) (Weapon) - Battlecry : Summon two 1/1 Felwings. (NEW) (3) Aldrachi Warblades (2/2) - Lifesteal (3) Coordinated Strike - Summon three 1/1 Illidari with Rush . (3) Gan'arg Glaivesmith (3/3) (Demon) - Outcast : Give your hero +3 Attack this turn.



Here are the Demon Hunter cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(7) Flamereaper (5/3) (Weapon) - Also damages the minions next to whomever your hero attacks.

(Weapon) - Also damages the minions next to whomever your hero attacks. (3) Wrathscale Naga (3/3) (Naga) - After a friendly minion dies, deal 3 damage to a random enemy.

(Naga) - After a friendly minion dies, deal 3 damage to a random enemy. (1) Feast of Souls (Shadow) - Draw a card for each friendly minion that died this turn.

Druid



Here are the cards included in the Core Druid set:

Legendary (5) Greybough (4/6) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Give a random friendly minion " Deathrattle : Summon Greybough." (NEW) (8) Cenarius (5/8) - Choose One : Give your other minions +2/+2; or Summon two 2/2 Treants with Taunt .

Epic (7) Ancient of Lore (7/7) - Choose One : Draw 2 cards; or Restore 7 Health. (Stats increased to 7/7, effect increased to restore 7 Health.)

Rare (0) Innervate (Nature) - Gain 1 Mana Crystal this turn only. (2) Mark of the Wild (Nature) - Give a minion Taunt and +2/+3. (4) Park Panther (4/4) (Beast) - Rush . Whenever this attacks, give your hero +3 Attack this turn.

Common Lesser Jasper Spellstone (Nature) - Deal 2 damage to a minion. (Gain 3 Armor to upgrade.) (NEW) (1) Living Roots - Choose One : Deal 2 damage; or Summon two 1/1 Saplings. (1) Raven Idol - Choose One - Discover a minion; or Discover a spell. (NEW) (1) Witchwood Apple (Nature) - Add two 2/2 Treants to your hand. (2) Power of the Wild - Choose One : Give your minions +1/+1; or Summon a 3/2 Panther. (2) Wrath (Nature) - Choose One : Deal 3 damage to a minion; or 1 damage and draw a card. (3) Feral Rage - Choose One : Give your hero +4 Attack this turn; or Gain 8 Armor. (3) Swipe - Deal 4 damage to an enemy and 1 damage to all other enemies. (Cost reduced from 4 mana.) (NEW) (4) Oaken Summons (Nature) - Gain 6 Armor. Summon a minion from your deck that costs (4) or less. (Cost reduced from 5 mana.) (NEW) (4) Thickhide Kodo (3/5) (Beast) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Gain 5 Armor. (NEW) (5) Druid of the Claw (5/4) - Choose One : Transform into a 5/4 with Rush ; or a 5/6 with Taunt .



Here are the Druid cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(5) Nourish (Nature) - Choose One : Gain 2 Mana Crystals; or Draw 3 cards.

(Nature) - : Gain 2 Mana Crystals; or Draw 3 cards. (4) Kiri, Chosen of Elune (2/2) - Battlecry : Add a Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse to your hand.

- : Add a Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse to your hand. (3) Soul of the Forest (Nature) - Give your minions " Deathrattle : Summon a 2/2 Treant."

(Nature) - Give your minions " : Summon a 2/2 Treant." (3) Wild Growth (Nature) - Gain an empty Mana Crystal.

(Nature) - Gain an empty Mana Crystal. (2) Lunar Eclipse - Deal 3 damage to a minion. Your next spell costs (2) less.

- Deal 3 damage to a minion. Your next spell costs (2) less. (2) Solar Eclipse - The next spell you cast this turn casts twice.

- The next spell you cast this turn casts twice. (0) Pounce - Give your hero +2 Attack this turn.

Hunter



Here are the cards included in the Core Hunter set:

Legendary (4) Dragonbane (3/5) (Mech) - After you use your Hero Power, deal 5 damage to a random enemy. (5) Barak Kodobane (3/5) - Battlecry : Draw a 1, 2, and 3-Cost spell. (NEW)

Epic (2) Ice Trap (Frost) - Secret : When your opponent casts a spell, return it to their hand instead. It costs (1) more. (NEW) (2) Rat Trap - Secret : After your opponent plays three cards in a turn, summon a 6/6 Rat. (NEW) (3) Master's Call - Discover a minion in your deck. If all 3 are Beasts, draw them all. (NEW)

Rare (1) Arcane Shot (Arcane) - Deal 2 damage. (1) Jeweled Macaw (1/2) (Beast) - Battlecry : Add a random Beast to your hand. (1) Tracking - Discover a card from your deck. (3) Ball of Spiders - Summon three 1/1 Webspinners with " Deathrattle : Get a random Beast." (NEW) (5) Lesser Emerald Spellstone (Nature) - Summon two 3/3 Wolves. (Play a Secret to upgrade.) (NEW) (6) Savannah Highmane (7/5) (Beast) - Deathrattle : Summon two 2/2 Hyenas.

Common (2) Explosive Trap - Secret : When your hero is attacked, deal 2 damage to all enemies. (2) Freezing Trap - Secret : When an enemy minion attacks, return it to its owner's hand. It costs (2) more. (2) Quick Shot - Deal 3 damage. If your hand is empty, draw a card. (3) Animal Companion - Summon a random Beast Companion. (3) Deadly Shot - Destroy a random enemy minion. (3) Kill Command - Deal 3 damage. If you control a Beast, deal 5 damage instead.



Here are the Hunter cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(9) King Krush (8/8) (Beast) - Charge

(Beast) - (4) Marked Shot - Deal 4 damage to a minion. Discover a spell.

- Deal 4 damage to a minion. a spell. (2) Cat Trick - Secret : After your opponent casts a spell, summon a 4/2 Panther with Stealth .

(2) Doggie Biscuit - Tradeable : Give a minion +2/+3. After you Trade this, give a friendly minion Rush .

- : Give a minion +2/+3. After you this, give a friendly minion . (2) Selective Breeder (1/1) - Battlecry : Discover a copy of a Beast in your deck.

- : a copy of a Beast in your deck. (2) Wandering Monster - Secret: When an enemy attacks your hero, summon a 3-Cost minion as the new target.

(1) Candleshot (1/3) (Weapon) - Your hero is Immune while attacking.

Mage



Here are the cards included in the Core Mage set:

Legendary (3) Stargazer Luna (2/4) - After you play the right-most card in your hand, draw a card. (8) Kalecgos (4/12) (Dragon) - Your first spell each turn costs (0). Battlecry : Discover a spell. (Cost reduced from 10 mana.) (NEW)

Epic (7) Flamestrike (Fire) - Deal 5 damage to all enemy minions. (NEW) (2) Primordial Glyph (Arcane) - Discover a spell. Reduce its Costs by (2). (NEW)

Rare (1) Babbling Book (1/2) - Battlecry : Add a random Mage spell to your hand. (3) Counterspell (Arcane) - Secret : When your opponent casts a spell, Counter it. (3) Explosive Runes (Fire) - Secret : After your opponent plays a minion, deal 6 damage to it and any excess to the hero. (6) Blizzard (Frost) - Deal 2 damage to all enemy minions and Freeze them.

Common (1) Arcane Artificer (1/2) (Elemental) - Whenever you cast a spell, gain Armor equal to its Cost. (1) Flame Geyser (Fire) - Deal 2 damage. Add a 1/2 Elemental to your hand. (1) Shooting Star - Deal 1 damage to a minion and the minions next to it. (2) Arcanologist (2/3) - Battlecry : Draw a Secret . (2) Frostbolt (Frost) - Deal 3 damage to a character and Freeze it. (NEW) (3) Arcane Intellect (Arcane) - Draw 2 cards. (3) Ice Barrier (Frost) - Secret : When your hero is attacked, gain 8 Armor. (4) Fireball (Fire) - Deal 6 damage. (7) Firelands Portal (Fire) - Deal 5 damage. Summon a random 5-Cost minion.



Here are the Mage cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(10) Pyroblast - Deal 10 damage.

- Deal 10 damage. (5) Aegwynn, the Guardian (5/5) : Spell Damage +2. Deathrattle : The next minion you draw inherits these powers.

: : The next minion you draw inherits these powers. (4) Fire Sale (Fire) - Tradeable : Deal 3 damage to all minions.

(Fire) - : Deal 3 damage to all minions. (1) Snap Freeze - Freeze a minion. If it's already Frozen, destroy it.

Paladin



Here are the cards included in the Core Paladin set:

Legendary (7) Lady Liadrin (4/6) - Battlecry : Add a copy of each spell you cast on friendly characters this game to your hand. (NEW) (8) Tirion Fordring (6/6) : Divine Shield. Taunt. Deathrattle : Equip a 5/3 Ashbringer.

Epic (6) Hammer of the Naaru (3/3) (Weapon) - Battlecry : Summon a 6/6 Holy Elemental with Taunt . (NEW)

Rare (2) Equality (Holy) - Change the Health of ALL minions to 1. (3) Muster for Battle - Summon three 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits. Equip a 1/4 Weapon. (6) Spikeridged Steed - Give a minion +2/+6 and Taunt . When it dies, summon a Stegodon. (NEW)

Common (1) Righteous Protector (1/1) - Taunt. Divine Shield (2) Argent Protector (3/2) - Battlecry : Give a friendly minion Divine Shield . (2) Flash of Light (Holy) - Restore 4 Health. Draw a card. (2) Grimestreet Outfitter (2/2) - Battlecry - Give all minions in your hand +1/+1. (2) Hand of A'dal (Holy) - Give a minion +2/+1. Draw a card. (3) Bronze Explorer (3/3) (Dragon) - Lifesteal. Battlecry : Discover a Dragon. (3) Consecration (Holy) - Deal 2 damage to all enemies. (3) Hammer of Wrath (Holy) - Deal 3 damage. Draw a card. (3) Silvermoon Portal (Holy) - Give a minion +2/+2. Summon a random 2-Cost minion. (NEW) (3) Warhorse Trainer (3/4) - Your Silver Hand Recruits have +1 Attack. (5) Stand Against Darkness - Summon five 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits.



Here are the Paladin cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(5) Lothraxion the Redeemed (5/5) (Demon) - Battlecry : For the rest of the game, after you summon a Silver Hand Recruit, give it Divine Shield .

(Demon) - : For the rest of the game, after you summon a Silver Hand Recruit, give it . (5) Amber Watcher (4/6) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Restore 8 Health.

(Dragon) - : Restore 8 Health. (4) Truesilver Champion (4/2) (Weapon) - Whenever your hero attacks, restore 3 Health to it.

(Weapon) - Whenever your hero attacks, restore 3 Health to it. (4) Blessing of Kings (Holy) - Give a minion +4/+4.

Priest



Here are the cards included in the Core Priest set:

Legendary (3) Madame Lazul (3/2) - Battlecry : Discover a copy of a card in your opponent's hand. (NEW) (7) Catrina Muerte (6/8) (Undead) - At the end of your turn, resurrect another friendly Undead minion.

Epic (1) Ship's Chirurgeon (1/2) (Dragon/Pirate) - After you summon a minion, give it +1 Health. (2) Mana Geode (2/3) (Elemental) - Overheal : Summon a 2/2 Crystal. (4) Shadow Word: Ruin (Shadow) - Destroy all minions with 5 or more Attack. (6) Lightbomb (Holy) - Deal damage to each minion equal to its Attack. (9) Obsidian Statue (4/8) - Taunt. Lifesteal. Deathrattle : Destroy a random enemy minion. (NEW)

Rare (1) Crimson Clergy (1/3) - Overheal : Draw a card. (2) Thrive in the Shadows (Shadow) - Discover a spell from your deck. (7) Lesser Diamond Spellstone (Holy) - Resurrect 2 different friendly minions. (Cast 4 spells to upgrade.) (NEW)

Common (1) Flash Heal (Holy) - Restore 5 Health. (1) Holy Smite (Holy) - Deal 3 damage to a minion. (1) Psychic Conjurer (1/2) - Battlecry : Copy a card in your opponent's deck and add it to your hand. (2) Shadow Ascendant (2/3) (Undead) - At the end of your turn, give another random friendly minion +1/+1. (2) Shadow Word: Pain (Shadow) - Destroy a minion with 3 or less Attack. (NEW) (4) Holy Nova (Holy) - Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Restore 2 Health all friendly characters. (4) Void Shard (Shadow) - Lifesteal . Deal 4 damage.



Here are the Priest cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(5) Darkbishop Benedictus - Star of Game : If the spells in your deck are all Shadow, enter Shadowform.

- (4) Drakonid Operative (4/5) (Dragon) - Battlecry : If you're holding a Dragon, Discover a copy of a card in your opponent's deck.

(Dragon) - : If you're holding a Dragon, a copy of a card in your opponent's deck. (3) Shadowed Spirit (4/3) - Deathrattle : Deal 3 damage to the enemy hero.

- : Deal 3 damage to the enemy hero. (2) Holy Champion (1/4) - Overheal : Gain +2 Attack.

- : Gain +2 Attack. (2) Shadow Word: Death (Shadow) - Destroy a minion with 5 or more Attack.

(Shadow) - Destroy a minion with 5 or more Attack. (1) Shard of the Naaru (Holy) - Tradeable: Silence all enemy minions.

Rogue



Here are the cards included in the Core Rogue set:

Legendary (6) Flik Skyshiv (4/4) - Battlecry : Destroy a minion and all copies of it. (wherever they are) (NEW) (8) Tess Greymane (6/6) - Battlecry : Replay every card from another class you've played this game (targets chosen randomly).

Epic (0) Preparation - The next spell you cast this turn costs (2) less. (4) Fal'forei Strider (4/4) - Battlecry : Shuffle 3 Ambushes into your deck. When drawn, summon a 4/4 Spider. (NEW) (4) Spectral Cutlass (2/2) (Weapon) - Lifesteal . Whenever you play a card from another class, gain +1 Durability. (NEW)

Rare (3) Raiding Party - Draw 2 Pirates from your deck. Combo : And a weapon. (NEW) (3) SI:7 Agent (3/3) - Combo : Deal 2 damage. (4) Elven Minstrel (3/3) - Combo : Draw 2 minions from your deck.

Common (0) Backstab - Deal 2 damage to an undamaged minion. (0) Shadowstep (Shadow) - Return a friendly minion to your hand. It costs (2) less. (1) Deadly Poison (Nature) - Give your weapon +2 Attack. (1) Swashburglar (1/2) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Add a random card from another class to your hand. (2) Eviscerate - Deal 2 damage. Combo : Deal 4 damage instead. (NEW) (2) Fan of Knives - Deal 1 damage to all enemy minions. Draw a card. (2) Sap - Return an enemy minion to your opponent's hand. (4) Assassinate - Destroy an enemy minion. (4) Hench-Clan Burglar (4/3) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Discover a spell from another class.



Here are the Rogue cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(2) Shadowjeweler Hanar (1/4) - After you play a Secret , Discover a Secret from a different class.

- After you play a , a from a different class. (2) Ambush - Secret : After your opponent plays a minion, summon a 2/3 Ambusher with Poisonous .

- : After your opponent plays a minion, summon a 2/3 Ambusher with . (2) Cheat Death - Secret : When a friendly minion dies, return it to your hand. It costs (2) less.

- : When a friendly minion dies, return it to your hand. It costs (2) less. (2) Plagiarize - Secret : At the end of your opponent's turn, add copies of the cards they played to your hand.

- : At the end of your opponent's turn, add copies of the cards they played to your hand. (1) Buccaneer (2/1) (Pirate) - Whenever you equip a weapon, give it +1 Attack.

Shaman



Note: The Shaman Hero Power has been changed to remove the Strength Totem in exchange for the Wrath of Air Totem.

Here are the cards included in the Core Shaman set:

Legendary (7) Kalimos, Primal Lord (7/7) (Elemental) - Battlecry : If you played an Elemental last turn, cast an Elemental Invocation. (NEW) (8) Al'Alkir the Windlord (3/6) : Charge, Divine Shield, Taunt, Windfury

Epic (3) Far Sight - Draw a card. That card costs (3) less. (1) Overdraft - Tradeable : Unlock your Overloaded Mana Crystals to deal that much damage.

Rare (6)Thing from Below (5/5) - Taunt : Costs (1) less for each Totem you've summoned this game. (3) Feral Spirit - Summon two 2/3 Spirit Wolves with Taunt . Overload: (1) (3) Lightning Storm - Deal 3 damage to all enemy minions. Overload: (2) (1) Muck Pools (Location) - Transform a friendly minion into one that costs (1) more. (NEW)

Common (1) Air Elemental (3/1) (Elemental) - Elusive (Attack increased to 3.) (NEW) (1) Lightning Bolt (Nature) - Deal 3 damage. Overload: (1) (1) Novice Zapper (3/2) - Spell Damage +1. Overload: (1) (1) Spirit Claws (1/3) (Weapon) - Has +2 Attack while you have Spell Damage . (NEW) (2) Ancestral Knowledge - Draw 2 cards. Overload: (1) (2) Flametongue Totem (0/3) (Totem) - Adjacent minions have +2 Attack. (Health increased from 2.) (2) Menacing Nimbus (2/2) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Add a random Elemental to your hand. (3) Hex (Nature) - Transform a minion into a 0/1 Frog with Taunt . (6) Fire Elemental (6/5) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Deal 4 damage.



Here are the Shaman cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(5) Doomhammer (2/8) - Windfury, Overload: (2)

- (5) Bloodlust - Give your minions +3 Attack this turn.

- Give your minions +3 Attack this turn. (3) Grand Totem Eys'or (0/4) (Totem) - At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to all other Totems in your hand, deck, and battlefield.

(Totem) - At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to all other Totems in your hand, deck, and battlefield. (0) Zap! (Nature) - Deal 2 damage to a minion. Overload: (1)

Warlock



Here are the cards included in the Core Warlock set:

Legendary (7) Arch-Villain Raffam (7/8) - Taunt. Battlecry : Replace your hand and deck with Legendary minions. (NEW) (9) Lord Jaraxxus (Hero Card) - Battlecry : Equip a 3/8 Bloodfury.

Epic (8) Twisting Nether (Shadow) - Destroy all minions and locations. (Now destroys locations.)

Rare (2) Defile (Shadow) - Deal 1 damage to all minions. If any die, cast this again. (4) Dark Alley Pact (Shadow) - Summon a Fiend with Taunt and stats equal to your hand size. (NEW) (4) Lesser Amethyst Spellstone (Shadow) - Lifesteal . Deal 3 damage to a minion. (Take damage from your cards to upgrade.) (NEW) (5) Doomguard (5/7) (Demon) - Charge. Battlecry : Discard two random cards. (NEW) (5) Siphon Soul (Shadow) - Destroy a minion. Restore 3 Health to your hero. (8) Enhanced Dreadlord (5/7) (Demon) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Summon a 5/5 Dreadlord with Lifesteal .

Common (1) Demonic Studies (Shadow) - Discover a Demon. Your next one costs (1) less. (1) Flame Imp (Demon) - Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to your hero. (1) Mortal Coil (Shadow) - Deal 1 damage to a minion. If that kills it, draw a card. (1) Spirit Bomb (Shadow) - Deal 4 damage to a minion and your hero. (1) Voidwalker (1/3) (Demon) - Taunt (2) Bloodbound Imp (2/5) (Demon) - Whenever this attacks, deal 2 damage to your hero. (NEW) (2) Drain Soul (Shadow) - Lifesteal : Deal 3 damage to a minion.



Here are the Warlock cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(9) Mal'Ganis (9/7) (Demon) - Your other Demons have +2/+2. Your hero is Immune .

(Demon) - Your other Demons have +2/+2. Your hero is . (7) Abyssal Enforcer (6/6) (Demon) - Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to all other characters.

(Demon) - : Deal 3 damage to all other characters. (4) Lakkari Felhound (3/8) (Demon) - Taunt, Battlecry : Discard your two lowest-Cost cards.

(Demon) - : Discard your two lowest-Cost cards. (4) Voidcaller (3/4) (Demon) - Deathrattle : Put a random Demon from your hand into the battlefield.

(Demon) - : Put a random Demon from your hand into the battlefield. (3) Imp Gang Boss (2/4) (Demon) - Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 1/1 Imp.

(Demon) - Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 1/1 Imp. (3) Fiendish Circle (Fel) - Summon four 1/1 Imps.

Warrior



Here are the cards included in the Core Warrior set:

Legendary (8) Deathwing, Mad Aspect (12/12) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Attack ALL other minions. (NEW) (8) Grommash Hellscream (4/9) : Charge : Has +6 Attack while damaged.

Epic (1) Shield Slam - Deal 1 damage to a minion for each Armor you have. (1) Town Crier (1/2) - Battlecry : Draw a Rush minion from your deck. (NEW) (3) Bladestorm - Deal 1 damage to all minions. Repeat until one dies. (5) Brawl - Destroy all minions except one. (chosen randomly)

Rare (1) Sanguine Depths (Location) - Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it +2 Attack. (NEW) (3) Cargo Guard (2/4) (Pirate) - At the end of your turn, gain 3 Armor. (3) Frothing Berserker (2/4) - Whenever a minion takes damage, gain +1 Attack.

Common (1) Execute - Destroy a damaged minion. (1) Whirlwind - Deal 1 damage to ALL minions. (2) Fiery War Axe (3/2) (Weapon) (2) Frightened Flunky (2/2) - Taunt. Battlecry : Discover a Taunt minion. (2) Slam - Deal 2 damage to a minion. If it survives, draw a card. (3) Bash - Deal 3 damage. Gain 3 Armor. (3) Heavy Plate - Tradeable : Gain 8 Armor. (3) Shield Block - Gain 5 Armor. Draw a card.



Here are the Warrior cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(6) Armagedillo (4/8) (Beast) - Taunt : At the end of your turn, give all Taunt minions in your hand +2/+2.

(Beast) - : At the end of your turn, give all minions in your hand +2/+2. (5) Dyn-o-matic (3/4) (Mech) - Battlecry : Deal 5 damage randomly split among all minions except Mechs.

(Mech) - : Deal 5 damage randomly split among all minions except Mechs. (4) Sword Eater (2/5) (Pirate) - Taunt. Battlecry : Equip a 3/2 Sword.

(Pirate) - : Equip a 3/2 Sword. (2) Woodcutter's Axe (2/2) (Weapon) - Deathrattle : Give +2/+1 to a random friendly minion.

(Weapon) - : Give +2/+1 to a random friendly minion. (2) Cruel Taskmaster (2/2) - Battlecry: Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it +2 Attack.

Neutral



Lastly, here are the Neutral cards included in the Core set:

Legendary (2) Bloodmage Thalnos (1/1) - Spell Damage +1. Deathrattle : Draw a card. (3) Zola, the Gorgon (2/2) (Naga) - Battlecry : Choose a friendly minion. Add a Golden copy of it to your hand. (5) Justicar Trueheart (6/4) - Battlecry : Replace your starting Hero Power with a better one. (Health increased from 3.) (NEW) (5) Leeroy Jenkins (6/2) - Charge. Battlecry : Summon two 1/1 Whelps for your opponent. (NEW) (5) Overlord Runthak (3/6) - Rush : Whenever this attacks, give +1/+1 to all minions in your hand. (5) Taelan Fordring (3/3) - Taunt, Divine Shield, Deathrattle : Draw your highest-Cost minion. (6) Gnomelia, S.A.F.E. Pilot (4/2) - Rush . Also damages minions next to whoever this attacks. Deathrattle : Deal 2 damage to all enemies. (NEW) (6) Sylvanas Windrunner (5/5) (Undead) - Deathrattle : Take control of a random enemy minion. (NEW) (7) Baron Geddon (7/7) (Elemental) - At the end of your turn, deal 2 damage to ALL other characters. (7) Nozdormu the Eternal (8/8) (Dragon) - Start of Game : If this is in BOTH players' decks, turns are only 15 seconds long. (7) Siamat (7/7) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Get 2 of Rush, Taunt, Divine Shield , or Windfury . (your choice) (Now has 7/7 stats.) (NEW) (8) Ragnaros the Firelord (8/8) (Elemental) - Can't attack. At the end of your turn, deal 8 damage to a random enemy. (9) Alexstrasza (8/8) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Set a hero's remaining Health to 15. (NEW) (9) Malygos the Spellweaver (4/12) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Draw spells until your hand is full. (9) Onyxia the Broodmother (8/8) (Dragon) - At the end of each turn, fill your board with 1/1 Whelps. (9) Ysera (4/12) (Dragon) - At the end of your turn, get two random Dream cards. (Changed from one Dream card. Dream cards have varied changes.) (NEW) (10) Deathwing the Destroyer (12/12) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Destroy all other minions. Discard a card for each destroyed.

Epic (2) Dirty Rat (2/6) - Taunt. Battlecry : Your opponent summons a random minion from their hand. (2) Doomsayer (0/7) - At the start of your turn, destroy ALL minions. (3) Murloc Warleader (3/3) - Your other Murlocs have +2 Attack. (3) Southsea Captain (3/3) (Pirate) - Your other Pirates have +1/+1. (3) Vulpera Scoundrel (2/3) - Battlecry : Discover a spell or pick a mystery choice. (4) Big Game Hunter (4/2) - Tradeable. Battlecry : Destroy a minion with 7 or more Attack. (Now Tradeable.) (8) Primordial Drake (4/8) (Dragon) - Taunt. Battlecry : Deal 2 damage to all other minions. (10) Sea Giant (8/8) - Costs (1) less for each other minion on the battlefield. (12) Mountain Giant (Elemental) - Costs (1) less for each other card in your hand. (20) Molten Giant (Elemental) - Costs (1) less for each damage your hero has taken. (NEW)

Rare (1) Armor Vendor (1/3) - Battlecry : Give 4 Armor to each hero. (1) Murloc Tidecaller (1/2) (Murloc) - Whenever you summon a Murloc, gain +1 Attack. (1) Vicious Slitherspear (1/3) (Naga) - After you cast a spell, gain +1 Attack until your next turn. (2) Crazed Alchemist (2/2) - Battlecry : Swap the Attack and Health of a minion. (2) Cult Neophyte (3/2) - Battlecry : Your opponent's spells cost (1) more next turn. (2) Fogsail Freebooter (2/2) (Pirate) - Battlecry : If you have a weapon equipped, deal 2 damage. (2) Nerubian Egg (0/2) - Deathrattle : Summon a 4/4 Nerubian. (2) Wild Pyromancer (3/2) - After you cast a spell, deal 1 damage to ALL minions. (3) Coldlight Seer (2/3) (Murloc) - Battlecry : Give your other Murlocs +2 Health. (3) Stonehill Defender (1/5) - Taunt. Battlecry : Discover a Taunt minion. (NEW) (4) Defender of Argus (3/3) - Battlecry : Give adjacent minions +1/+1 and Taunt . (4) Footman (2/5) - Taunt . Adjacent minions are Immune while attacking. (4) Lifedrinker (3/3) (Beast) - Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to the enemy hero. Restore 3 Health to your hero. (4) Replicating Menace (3/2) (Mech) - Magnetic. Deathrattle : Summon three 1/1 Microbots. (4) Twilight Drake (4/1) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Gain +1 Health for each card in your hand. (5) Mind Control Tech (3/3) - Battlecry : If your opponent has 4 or more minions, take control of one. (Cost increased from 3.) (NEW)

Common (0) Snowflipper Penguin (1/1) (Beast) (NEW) (1) Abusive Sergeant (1/1) - Battlecry : Give a minion +2 Attack this turn. (1) Beaming Sidekick (1/2) - Battlecry : Give a friendly minion +2 Health. (NEW) (1) Elven Archer (1/1) - Battlecry : Deal 1 damage. (1) Fire Fly (1/2) (Elemental) - Battlecry Add a 1/2 Elemental to your hand. (NEW) (1) Glacial Shard (2/1) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Freeze an enemy. (NEW) (1) Murmy (1/1) (Murloc) - Reborn (1) Southsea Deckhand (2/1) (Pirate) - Has Charge when you have a weapon equipped. (NEW) (1) Voodoo Doctor (2/1) - Battlecry : Restore 2 Health. (1) Worgen Infiltrator (2/1) - Stealth (2) Annoy-o-Tron (1/2) (Mech) - Taunt. Divine Shield (2) Bloodsail Raider (2/3) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Gain Attack equal to the Attack of your weapon. (2) Dire Wolf Alpha (2/2) (Beast) - Adjacent minions have +1 Attack. (2) Faerie Dragon (3/2) (Dragon) - Elusive (2) Injured Tol'vir (2/6) - Taunt. Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to this minion. (2) Kobold Geomancer (2/2) - Spell Damage +1 (2) Loot Hoarder (2/1) - Deathrattle : Draw a card. (2) Mad Bomber (3/2) - Battlecry : Deal 3 damage randomly split between all other characters. (2) Murloc Tidecaller (2/1) (Murloc) - Battlecry : Summon a 1/1 Murloc Scout. (2) Plated Beetle (2/3) (Beast) - Deathrattle : Gain 3 Armor. (2) Redgill Razorjaw (3/1) (Murloc) - Rush (2) Wandmaker (2/2) - Battlecry : Add a 1-Cost spell from your class to your hand. (NEW) (2) Youthful Brewmaster (3/2) - Battlecry : Return a friendly minion from the battlefield to your hand. (3) Acolyte of Pain (1/3) - Whenever this minion takes damage, draw a card. (3) Bronze Gatekeeper (2/5) (Mech) - Magnetic. Taunt (3) Gorillabot A-3 (3/4) (Mech) - Battlecry : If you control another Mech, Discover a Mech. (3) Hench-Clan Thug (3/3) (Quilboar) - After your hero attacks, give this minion +1/+1. (3) Raid Leader (2/3) - Your other minions have +1 Attack. (3) Rustrot Viper (3/4) (Beast) - Tradeable. Battlecry : Destroy your opponent's weapon. (3) Tar Creeper (1/5) (Elemental) - Taunt . Has +2 Attack during your opponent's turn. (4) Dread Corsair (3/3) (Pirate) - Taunt : Costs (1) less per Attack of your weapon. (4) Royal Librarian (4/4) - Tradeable. Battlecry : Silence a minion. (4) Sen'jin Shieldmasta (3/5) - Taunt (5) Night Elf Huntress (3/3) - Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to three different enemies. (You pick the targets!) (NEW) (5) Stranglethorn Tiger (5/5) - Stealth (5) Wargear (6/5) (Mech) - Magnetic (5) Warsong Grunt (3/6) - Rush . After this attacks and kills a minion, it may attack again. (6) Evasive Wyrm (5/3 - Rush. Divine Shield. Elusive. (NEW) (7) Stormwind Champion (7/7) - Your other minions have +1/+1. (9) Sleepy Dragon (6/12) (Dragon) - Taunt (Attack increased from 4.)



Here are the Neutral cards from the 2023 Core set that have been removed:

(9) Ysera the Dreamer (4/12) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Add one of each Dream card to your hand.

(Dragon) - : Add one of each Dream card to your hand. (9) Alexstrasza the Life-Binder (8/8) (Dragon) - Battlecry : Choose a character. If it's friendly, Restore 8 Health. If it's an enemy, deal 8 damage.

(Dragon) - : Choose a character. If it's friendly, Restore 8 Health. If it's an enemy, deal 8 damage. (7) Dr. Boom (7/7) - Battlecry : Summon two 1/1 Boom Bots. WARNING: Bots may explode.

- : Summon two 1/1 Boom Bots. (6) Cairne Bloodhoof (5/5) - Deathrattle Summon a 5/5 Baine Bloodhoof.

- Summon a 5/5 Baine Bloodhoof. (5) Zilliax (3/2) - Magnetic, Divine Shield, Taunt, Lifesteal, Rush

- (4) The Black Knight (4/4) - Battlecry : Destroy an enemy minion with Taunt .

- : Destroy an enemy minion with . (7) Gadgetzan Auctioneer (4/4) - Whenever you cast a spell, draw a card.

- Whenever you cast a spell, draw a card. (5) Azure Drake (4/5) (Dragon) - Spell Damage +1. Battlecry : Draw a card.

(Dragon) - : Draw a card. (4) Eater of Secrets (2/4) - Battlecry : Destroy all enemy Secrets . Gain +1/+1 for each.

- : Destroy all enemy . Gain +1/+1 for each. (3) Humongous Razorleaf (4/8) - Can't attack.

- Can't attack. (5) Rotten Applebaum (4/5) (Undead) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Restore 4 Health to your hero.

(Undead) - : Restore 4 Health to your hero. (4) Chillwind Yeti (4/5)

(4) Grim Necromancer (2/4) - Battlecry : Summon two 1/1 Skeletons.

- : Summon two 1/1 Skeletons. (2) Explosive Sheep (1/1) (Mech) - Deathrattle : Deal 2 damage to all minions.

(Mech) - : Deal 2 damage to all minions. (1) Tour Guide (1/1) - Battlecry : Your next Hero Power costs (0).

(1/1) - : Your next Hero Power costs (0). (1) Emerald Skytalon (2/1) (Beast) - Rush

That's the full Hearthstone Core set for 2024. Hearthstone's new Standard year begins this Tuesday with the launch of the Whizbang's Workshop expansion. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.