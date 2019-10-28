Hearthstone interview - Descent of Dragons and card design
During our time at BlizzCon, Shacknews had a chance to chat with Lead Designer Peter Whalen and Associate Software Engineer Sarah Chen about Descent of Dragons.
With Hearthstone Battlegrounds set to launch its open beta, Shacknews issues our tier list for the game mode's 24 heroes.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Hearthstone has joined the auto battler trend, but with its own unique twist. Shacknews is here to explain how to play Hearthstone Battlegrounds.
Blizzard crowned the first winner of its Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals, but they also crowned the first woman to ever win a Hearthstone championship at this year's BlizzCon.
What happens when Hearthstone meets auto chess? Shacknews goes to BlizzCon 2019 to find out when we try out Hearthstone: Battlegrounds.
Hearthstone fans who just wanna get in the middle of an all-out brawl will soon have the chance with the upcoming Battlegrounds game mode.
Hearthstone's third and final expansion of 2019 is Descent of Dragons, revealed in full during the BlizzCon 2019 Opening Ceremonies.
Before Blizzcon officially began the team at Blizzard took a moment to directly address their recent controversy.
The first year of Hearthstone Grandmasters comes to a close at BlizzCon 2019. Here's everything you need to know.