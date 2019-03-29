Solar Ash brings stylish action-adventure platforming to PS4, PS5, & EGS in 2021
Players will embark on a stylish sci-fi journey, platforming and battling massive beasts in Solar Ash on the PlayStation 4, PS5, and Epic Games Store on PC.
Alx Preston and Adi Shankar, the producer behind the upcoming Devil May Cry television series, are teaming up for an animated series based on Hyper Light Drifter.
Hyper Light Drifter is free this month on Twitch Prime, among other great games.