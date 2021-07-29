New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Solar Ash faces the Void with October release date

Heart Machine's sophomore effort now has a release date, revealed during a new trailer shown at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase.
Ozzie Mejia
Solar Ash dazzled players when it was first revealed prior to the release of the PlayStation 5. The colorful landscapes showed that Heart Machine was ready to aim higher for its second project, following the breakout indie hit Hyper Light Drifter. Anticipation only grew after it showed up again at the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase. Now it's back again, popping up during Thursday's Annapurna Interactive Showcase. But, this time, there's a release date.

The latest Solar Ash trailer offers a more melancholic look into this bright and mysterious world, showing off new environments like deserts, cloudy skies, and dark castles. Players can also take a closer look at the main character's traversal abilities, which includes double jumps and grappling lines. And, as was the case with the Summer Game Fest 2021 trailer, there are massive boss creatures, which will require players to make the most of their traversal abilities in order to scale and topple the massive beasts.

Solar Ash was first revealed last summer as part of the PlayStation 5 livestream reveal and an accompanying PlayStation.Blog post. Heart Machine's Alex Preston previously stated that the game would be set in the same universe as Hyper Light Drifter, but noted that it would not be a direct sequel. This is also Heart Machine's first jump into a 3D adventure, a far leap from the 2D pixels of Hyper Light Drifter.

Solar Ash

Solar Ash now has a release date of October 26. Look for it to release on PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. We've been captivated by Solar Ash throughout the past year, so we'll be sure to offer more details on the game as they come in. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

