Tropico 5 coming to PlayStation 4 too

The "dictator sim" series (dictate 'em up? No, I can't make this any sillier) Tropico began life on PC, later spreading to Xbox 360 too, and now is finally coming to PlayStation with Tropico 5. Publisher Kalypso today announced it'll hit PlayStation 4 too, which is a bit curious as T5 is on Xbox 360, not Xbox One. Oh, the ways of publishers are many and mysterious!