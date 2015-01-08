New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tropico 5 debut gameplay trailer goes from shacks to skyscrapers

Tropico 5, you may be surprised to learn the debut gameplay trailer reveals, looks an awful lot like earlier Tropico games, and a bit like most other city-building sims. But it also shows more of the centuries-spanning timeline and technology, from the huts of 1800 to gleaming skyscrapers in 2028.

Tropico 5 coming to PlayStation 4 too

The "dictator sim" series (dictate 'em up? No, I can't make this any sillier) Tropico began life on PC, later spreading to Xbox 360 too, and now is finally coming to PlayStation with Tropico 5. Publisher Kalypso today announced it'll hit PlayStation 4 too, which is a bit curious as T5 is on Xbox 360, not Xbox One. Oh, the ways of publishers are many and mysterious!

Tropico 5 revealed in first screenshots

The announcement of Tropico 5 earlier this month may have revealed details on building centuries-spanning dynasties and co-op and all that jazz, but conspicuously absent was any peek at how the game actually looks. So here, check out its shiny all-new art in the first screenshots (hint: it looks a lot like a Tropico game).

