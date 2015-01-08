Jagged Alliance 3 revealed during THQ Nordic 10th Annivesrary
THQ Nordic and Haemimont Games are prepping to bring players back into a beloved dictator-toppling tactical mercenary franchise with Jagged Alliance 3
The Tropico 5: Surf's Up DLC releases today for the PC and Mac, packed with Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy references.
Tropico 5 Waterborne expands El Presidente's reach past the shores of his island nation, and out onto the water. Are the floating additions worth the national investment? Our impressions.
Tropico 5's first piece of DLC, "The Big Cheese," has your El Presidente attempting to start up his own artisan cheese production facility on his island nation.
A new Tropico 5 trailer shows off El Presidente's early colonial days, with a generous helping of Pirates of the Caribbean.
Tropico 5, you may be surprised to learn the debut gameplay trailer reveals, looks an awful lot like earlier Tropico games, and a bit like most other city-building sims. But it also shows more of the centuries-spanning timeline and technology, from the huts of 1800 to gleaming skyscrapers in 2028.
Tropico 5 has opened its beta registrations for a PC test to begin in March.
The "dictator sim" series (dictate 'em up? No, I can't make this any sillier) Tropico began life on PC, later spreading to Xbox 360 too, and now is finally coming to PlayStation with Tropico 5. Publisher Kalypso today announced it'll hit PlayStation 4 too, which is a bit curious as T5 is on Xbox 360, not Xbox One. Oh, the ways of publishers are many and mysterious!
The announcement of Tropico 5 earlier this month may have revealed details on building centuries-spanning dynasties and co-op and all that jazz, but conspicuously absent was any peek at how the game actually looks. So here, check out its shiny all-new art in the first screenshots (hint: it looks a lot like a Tropico game).
Tropico developer Haemimont Games is giving the Diablo-style action-RPG a try, with the announcement of Victor Vran. It's due in early 2014.