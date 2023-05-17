Jagged Alliance 3 gets July release date on PC THQ Nordic and Haemimont Games' mercenary strategy game Jagged Alliance is set to in mid-July 2023.

One of the more anticipated strategy games in a long while, Jagged Alliance 3, has continued to be in development under THQ Nordic and Haemimont games for years, but it looks like the finish line is in sight for the game’s launch. THQ Nordic officially announced a release date for Jagged Alliance 3 on PC, and the game is expected to launch in the middle of July 2023.

THQ Nordic and Haemimont games announced the PC launch date for Jagged Alliance 3 in a new trailer showing off upgraded features coming to the popular franchise. Perhaps most importantly, at the end of that video, it was revealed that Jagged Alliance 3 would be releasing on July 14, 2023 on PC via Steam. It seems Haemimont and THQ are confident in the condition of the game and we won’t be waiting much longer for its arrival.

Jagged Alliance 3 has been in development for quite a long time, having been formally announced back in 2021. However, after some rough previous games in the series, THQ Nordic and Haemimont have looked like they’re going all out to give fans of the series everything they want in an upgraded and thrilling new strategy campaign while bringing in newcomers with its versatile tactics and stylish visuals.

Haemimont even went as far as to bring in original Jagged Alliance designer Ian Currie to help with the project, advising and lending his talents to help the team capture the spirit of what was so great about the original games. The newest trailer even addresses that they know the franchise has had a bumpy road and they intend to not “f*** it up”.

With a release date set for the game, we’ll look forward to seeing Jagged Alliance 3 in action when it launches in July. Stay tuned for more details as they drop leading up to the release.