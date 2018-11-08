New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tom Nook's Pocket Camp Leaf Tickets are a Threat to Humanity

Animal Crossing is finally coming to our favorite smart devices next month, but these dank memes show why everyone should proceed with caution into Pocket Camp. Tom Nook has a history of taking gamers' virtual currency. Now he' coming for your real money.

