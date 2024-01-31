Palworld devs warn of unauthorized apps on iOS and Android Palworld doesn't have a mobile app yet, but that hasn't stopped fraudulent and copycat apps from appearing on mobile marketplaces.

It’s no secret that Palworld has had immense success since its debut in early access on Xbox Game Pass and Steam, but the game hasn’t released on mobile devices. However, and perhaps because of that, copycats, clones, and fraudulent apps are hitting mobile app stores and trying to grab a piece of the Palworld pie for themselves. To that end, Pocketpair has warned against such apps, stressing that Palworld doesn’t have an iOS or Android version yet.

Pocketpair shared a statement on the issues of unofficial Palworld mobile apps via the game’s Twitter, where the developers stressed that Palworld doesn’t have a mobile version yet. Pocketpair also shared that it has reached out to Apple and Google in regards to such apps on the App Store and Google Play, respectively.

There is no Palworld application for phones. Apps using names and product images such as “Palworld" are appearing on the AppStore and Google Play, but they are not affiliated with our company in any way.



We have reported this issue to Apple, which operates the App Store, and Google, which operates Google Play.



Please be aware that downloading these apps may lead to the leakage of personal information stored on your smartphone or to fraud.

Pocketpair has explicitly warned fans that there is no Palworld mobile app at this time.

Source: Pocketpair

Indeed, a search of Palworld on the App Store and on Google Play returns a number of results. Many apps seem to simply be game companions for keeping track of stats, but others such as “PalsWorld Collector” are more blatant ripoffs.

Palworld has taken the gaming community by storm as of late. The game has proven to be one of the best third-party Xbox Game Pass releases yet and has garnered sales of over 19 million units across PC and Xbox.

Even so, as cool as a mobile version of Palworld might sound, nobody wants to get caught downloading malicious software. If you’d like to know if and when a Palworld mobile app is coming, you’d do better to watch for an announcement here in our Palworld coverage. Stay tuned for updates as we follow this story.