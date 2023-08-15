Mobile hit Merge Mansion readies a relaxing run of events in August Running 2 million players strong a day, Merge Mansion is inviting players to take part in a series of events to cap off the summer.

Metacore’s mobile gaming hit Merge Mansion is set to launch a collection events to cap off cap off the summer in a series of fun. Throughout the rest of August, the game is set to offer a wide variety of special situations players can take part in for a variety of gameplay and rewards. Whether it’s solving a family history mystery, taking on competition in landscaping, or just enjoying the delightful fun of a birthday party, there’s a lot to do with the game this month.

Developer Metacore recently shared details about the run of events coming to Merge Mansion. The mobile game is going featuring a wide variety of events that run throughout August and into the beginning of September. If you’re in for some intrigue, Julius’ Mystery features some family history that demands digging into from now to September 7. If you want to get up to some celebratory festivities, you can help with food, drinks, and even building a waterslide for Grandma’s Birthday Party from August 18 to September 3. Just want to chill with something new? Then explore the new area in Heikki’s Sauna Part 3.

August through early September marks a number of fun end-of-summer events in Merge Mansion.

Source: Metacore

Merge Mansion has been considered to be one of the more relaxing mobile games out there, if not a bit quirky. It has been enjoying a healthy player base of around 2 million playing per day on average. With this run of events to cap off the summer, Metacore wants to invite new and returning players in to relax, explore, and have a good time checking out all of the new activities from here into mid-September.

For more on Merge Mansion’s end-of-summer activities, check out the game’s latest updates on its App Store and Google Play pages. For more on mobile games, be sure to check out our Modojo @ Shacknews tag.