Rainbow Six SMOL surprise launches with Netflix Games on mobile devices Ubisoft and Neflix have prepared what might be the cutest take on Rainbow Six breach-and-clear tactics for mobile devices.

Coming into this week, Ubisoft and Netflix have surprised gamers with a little partnership involving Rainbow Six: Siege. The two announced Rainbow Six SMOL for Netflix Games, available today on mobile devices, and free to Netflix subscribers. The game can be found on both iOS and Android shops and offers a cutesy, pint-sized approach to Rainbow Six’s breach-and-clear shooter tactics.

Ubisoft and Netflix Games revealed Rainbow Six SMOL via a trailer on the Ubisoft YouTube channel this week. The game is available to Netflix Games subscribers and can be downloaded from the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices. The game features a top-down approach to the Rainbow Six universe. Players will pick up some of their favorite operators, form a team, and engage in top-down isometric operations where your squad will infiltrate facilities, defeat the enemies inside, and complete missions.

Rainbow Six SMOL is most certainly an out-of-the-ordinary spinoff for the franchise. In a series that has been mostly gruff and serious, with a hefty emphasis on realism and hardcore tactical shooting, Rainbow Six SMOL looks cutesy as all get out. It also looks like it sticks at least reasonably close to the franchise’s style of breaching and enemy termination. It’s also interesting to see this sudden partnership between Ubisoft and Netflix on the growing Netflix Games.

With Rainbow Six SMOL out now, Netflix subscribers can download the game and check it out now. Stay tuned for more news on the game as updates drop.