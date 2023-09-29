The Elder Scrolls: Castles gives Fallout Shelter-style gameplay a fantasy spin Bethesda Softworks quietly launched the game on Android devices this week.

Bethesda has, out of nowhere, put out a new mobile game on Android devices in the United States and Canada. The Elder Scrolls: Castles is a free-to-download mobile app that packs the world of Tamriel into a pocket-sized kingdom management sim. It should come as little surprise that the developers behind Fallout Shelter worked on the game, as it looks to be very similar to Bethesda’s previous and popular management sim title in a variety of ways.

Bethesda Softworks launched The Elder Scrolls: Castles on the Google Play store for Android devices seemingly overnight on September 29, 2023. In this game, you are put in control of a castle and dynasty and are tasked with helping it grow. You’ll oversee citizens’ needs as they come and go, take part in questlines to gain better resources, development your castle with useful rooms and tasteful decorations, and establish trade lines and either friendly or antagonistic relationships with your subjects and neighboring kingdoms.

Players will grow their castle and kingdom, take care of their subjects, and engage in decision making to ensure their kingdom's survival.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

In nearly every way, The Elder Scrolls: Castles seems similar to Fallout Shelter, but with an Elder Scrolls flavor to it. You can even create hero characters and send them out into the wilds to complete quests and tangle with iconic Elder Scrolls foes for loot and resources. Why Bethesda threw this game up on Google Play out of nowhere with little announcement is anyone’s guess, but it should be of interest to anyone who spent hours managing their Vaults in Fallout Shelter, whether on mobile devices or a Tesla screen.

There’s no sign of The Elder Scrolls: Castles on iOS or the Apple App Store just yet, so stay tuned for more details as we await updates on the game and further release information.