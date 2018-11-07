CD Projekt Red's GOG Galaxy 2.0 'All-in-One' launcher enters Open Beta
In a market of numerous digital game storefronts and launchers, GOG Galaxy 2.0 is meant to help consolidate down to one library and control panel.
GOG Galaxy 2.0 seeks to unite player bases of all stripes, regardless of whether they're Steam users, Epic users, or even console users.
