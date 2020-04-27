New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

GOG Galaxy 2.0 Update 5 organizes gaming subscriptions

On top of organizing DRM and DRM-free games, GOG Galaxy 2.0's Update 5 will also organize PC gaming subscriptions.
Ozzie Mejia
1

For PC users, keeping multiple gaming clients organized can be a nightmare. Some have discovered GOG.com's helpful organizing tool, GOG Galaxy, which allows them to organize all of their DRM-free games alongside their games from multiple DRM services. On Monday, GOG.com made GOG Galaxy 2.0 even handier to use thanks to a new update.

GOG Galaxy 2.0 Update 5 now allows users to organize their gaming subscriptions in a single place. So if you're subscribing to a game like World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls Online, Star Wars: The Old Republic, or Final Fantasy XIV, then GOG Galaxy can help keep all of that in one place.

There are a few more items included in Monday's Update 5. For more advanced users, the option is now available to link multiple executables to any game and set launch parameters. This should make it easier to launch games with any custom mods attached, so think of heavily-moddable games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Cities: Skylines, or Kerbal Space Program.

The full changelog can be found within the GOG Galaxy client. Those looking to try it out can download it straight from the GOG Galaxy website.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola