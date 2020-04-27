GOG Galaxy 2.0 Update 5 organizes gaming subscriptions On top of organizing DRM and DRM-free games, GOG Galaxy 2.0's Update 5 will also organize PC gaming subscriptions.

For PC users, keeping multiple gaming clients organized can be a nightmare. Some have discovered GOG.com's helpful organizing tool, GOG Galaxy, which allows them to organize all of their DRM-free games alongside their games from multiple DRM services. On Monday, GOG.com made GOG Galaxy 2.0 even handier to use thanks to a new update.

GOG Galaxy 2.0 Update 5 now allows users to organize their gaming subscriptions in a single place. So if you're subscribing to a game like World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls Online, Star Wars: The Old Republic, or Final Fantasy XIV, then GOG Galaxy can help keep all of that in one place.

There are a few more items included in Monday's Update 5. For more advanced users, the option is now available to link multiple executables to any game and set launch parameters. This should make it easier to launch games with any custom mods attached, so think of heavily-moddable games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Cities: Skylines, or Kerbal Space Program.

The full changelog can be found within the GOG Galaxy client. Those looking to try it out can download it straight from the GOG Galaxy website.