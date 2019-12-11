CD Projekt Red's GOG Galaxy 2.0 'All-in-One' launcher enters Open Beta In a market of numerous digital game storefronts and launchers, GOG Galaxy 2.0 is meant to help consolidate down to one library and control panel.

There’s no doubt that the PC gaming space nowadays is becoming unwieldy with the amount of launchers and storefront libraries that exist for each company. Fortnite has to be launched from the Epic Games Store. Red Dead Redemption comes from the Rockstar Launcher. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order needs EA Origin. CD Projekt Red may be working hard on Cyberpunk 2077, but it hasn’t stopped them from trying to alleviate this problem with GOG. Their latest launcher, GOG Galaxy 2.0, is built to bring control of all launchers under one program, and it entered Open Beta recently.

GOG Galaxy 2.0 entered its Open Beta phase on December 10, 2019 after the successful run of a closed Beta that has been going on for several months. What the program does is allow you to link your various launcher accounts to it to populate an overall library from all of them. From there, you can open games from any launcher, although at current, it still opens the appropriate storefront launcher as well when. That said, there’s also an optional toggle to automatically close launchers once you’re done with their games. You can also access and use your friends' lists from any of those launchers with GOG Galaxy 2.0

GOG Galaxy 2.0 features a number of filter options from which you can organize and sift through your games libraries on all launchers.

GOG has already been of great value to a lot of players for its initial DRM-free store featuring a host of old-school titles like the original Fallout and Duke Nukem 3D rebuilt to run on modern systems with little to no issue. GOG Galaxy 2.0 is in Beta, so it’s certainly not perfect, but the effort to answer the new inconveniences that come with a dozen storefront launchers is a noble one. Even just being able to control, open, and close it all from a single interface sounds like a solid shortcut and management solution.

If you want to learn more about GOG Galaxy or download it, head over to the GOG Galaxy website and check it out.