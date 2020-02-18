How to use The Witcher 3 cross-save on Nintendo Switch and PC Everything you need to know to use the cross-save feature in The Witcher 3 on NIntendo Switch and PC.

One of the most asked for features has finally made its way to The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch. While you previously had jump through a lot of hoops to transfer your save file to the Switch versions of the game, CD Projekt Red has made everything a lot easier with the latest update. If you’re trying to set up your cross-save on The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know.

How to use The Witcher 3 cross-save on Nintendo Switch and PC

Now that The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch has received a big update, players will find that they can actually transfer their saves to and from the PC version of the game using a cross-save function now. If you’re one of the many who have picked up the Switch version of the game, then you’ll want to know how to use The Witcher 3 cross-save feature on Nintendo Switch and PC.

To make use of the cross-save function, you’re going to need to make sure you have cloud saves enabled on GoG Galaxy or Steam. This is fairly simple and should be on by default. If it isn’t, you will have a small little icon available in GoG Galaxy to activate it, and you can choose to set it up in the game properties on Steam.

Update 3.6 added the ability to use a new cross-save feature in The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch.

Once you have cloud saves enabled, launch the Nintendo Switch version of the game. You’ll find that a new option is now available on the main menu called Cloud Saves. This is where you’ll activate cross-save capabilities. Head into the new menu and you’ll be able to select from Steam or GoG.com. Choose whichever version you want to use saves from and then log in. This will bring up a slew of saves available to download.

Select the download that you want to use and then the save will be transferred to the Nintendo Switch. You can also reupload the save to the cloud, allowing you to move any progress back to the PC version of the game. Of course, it’s worth noting that any mod files included in your save file for PC could lead to some issues in the Switch version, so make sure you’re only using a vanilla game file if you want to transfer easily between the two versions of the game.

Now that you know how to use the cross-save function in The Witcher 3, make sure you check out the rest of our Witcher 3 coverage for even more handy information.