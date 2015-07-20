Godzilla pinball machine announced in collaboration between Stern & Toho
Stern Pinball and Toho International have teamed up to produce a series of Godzilla pinball machines.
Stern Pinball and Toho International have teamed up to produce a series of Godzilla pinball machines.
Godzilla puts you into the destructive feet of the King of Monsters. Unfortunately, being the king is kind of boring.
Bandai Namco is looking to bring the King of the Monsters back to video games in just the way that movie fans remember him. Shacknews recently had a chance to check out Godzilla on PlayStation 4.
A new Godzilla game is hitting the PlayStation 3 and 4 next summer.