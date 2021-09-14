Godzilla pinball machine announced in collaboration between Stern & Toho Stern Pinball and Toho International have teamed up to produce a series of Godzilla pinball machines.

Godzilla has been around since the 1950s as one of the world’s favorite giant nuclear lizard. Whether you’re seeing Godzilla in movie after movie on the silver screen, in toys, comics, or TV, or even in games, he’s truly the King of Monsters. Meanwhile, Stern Pinball has also been capturing the heart and soul of pop culture icons in its pinball games for decades. Now, the two are coming together for an incredible set of machines.

Stern Pinball announced its collaboration with Toho International and revealed a series of Godzilla pinball machines on September 14, 2021. Filled to the brim with iconic goodness from various Godzilla media, these well-appointed machines feature the iconic sights and sounds of the King of Monsters from his greatest hits moments, all adapted to a fantastic game of pinball. As you rack up points playing the silver ball, you’ll take on challenges such as the destruction of buildings and bridges, fending off alien invaders, and even a fierce battle with Mechagodzilla. You can see the game in action just below.

The Stern Pinball Godzilla machine comes in three forms: The Pro Model priced at $6,899 USD, Premium Model at $8,999, and Limited Edition Model at $10,499. Only 1,000 of the LE model will be produced and each will be individually numbered. Each machine features similar scoring and targets, but the Premium and Limited Edition models feature motorized versions of the skyscraper and Mechagodzilla targets. All of the games also feature the song Godzilla by Blue Oyster Cult, fantastically colorful artwork by Zombie Yeti, and built-in Stern Insider Connect systems to allow the machines to connect to online communities for challenges and score leaderboards.

The Stern Pinball Godzilla machines are available all over the world from Stern and dealers now. Be sure to be on the lookout for them in the wild or get your hands on one of your own while you can.