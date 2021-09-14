New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Godzilla pinball machine announced in collaboration between Stern & Toho

Stern Pinball and Toho International have teamed up to produce a series of Godzilla pinball machines.
TJ Denzer
5

Godzilla has been around since the 1950s as one of the world’s favorite giant nuclear lizard. Whether you’re seeing Godzilla in movie after movie on the silver screen, in toys, comics, or TV, or even in games, he’s truly the King of Monsters. Meanwhile, Stern Pinball has also been capturing the heart and soul of pop culture icons in its pinball games for decades. Now, the two are coming together for an incredible set of machines.

Stern Pinball announced its collaboration with Toho International and revealed a series of Godzilla pinball machines on September 14, 2021. Filled to the brim with iconic goodness from various Godzilla media, these well-appointed machines feature the iconic sights and sounds of the King of Monsters from his greatest hits moments, all adapted to a fantastic game of pinball. As you rack up points playing the silver ball, you’ll take on challenges such as the destruction of buildings and bridges, fending off alien invaders, and even a fierce battle with Mechagodzilla. You can see the game in action just below.

The Stern Pinball Godzilla machine comes in three forms: The Pro Model priced at $6,899 USD, Premium Model at $8,999, and Limited Edition Model at $10,499. Only 1,000 of the LE model will be produced and each will be individually numbered. Each machine features similar scoring and targets, but the Premium and Limited Edition models feature motorized versions of the skyscraper and Mechagodzilla targets. All of the games also feature the song Godzilla by Blue Oyster Cult, fantastically colorful artwork by Zombie Yeti, and built-in Stern Insider Connect systems to allow the machines to connect to online communities for challenges and score leaderboards.

The Stern Pinball Godzilla machines are available all over the world from Stern and dealers now. Be sure to be on the lookout for them in the wild or get your hands on one of your own while you can.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
    September 14, 2021 9:50 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Godzilla pinball machine announced in collaboration between Stern & Toho

    • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 14, 2021 10:00 AM

      :O



    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 14, 2021 10:03 AM

      That Connect system is going to a cool feature. I hope the retro arcade I hit is able to convert some of their Stern tables.

      https://sternpinball.com/2021/08/26/stern-pinball-launches-insider-connected-platform/

    • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 14, 2021 10:04 AM

      There is a part of me that wants to get in to pinball but they are so expensive.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 14, 2021 10:13 AM

        Expensive to maintain if used, and require a lot of room per game. This is why I wanted one of those A1Up pinball setups. Although, I'd prefer to have one with a better display. That would also probably require more GPU and all together jacks up the price. I guess if I really want it, I need to save up and build my own after time. Although, heh, where to put it?! That's the bigger limiter.

    • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 14, 2021 11:20 AM

      Anyone here own and maintain pinball machines? How hard is it to get into if you don't have much experience with electronics? Like could I learn as I go or are they too complex/advanced to do that?

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 14, 2021 11:44 AM

        For new machines ? Nothing to learn at all

        For machines made more than 10 years ago ?
        It’s mostly mechanics and a bit of electronics. They are a few communities online that will help of needed. Otherwise there are always hobbiest groups forming in local communities to help each other.

        Half the fun of buying my first used pinball was learning how it works, how to improve it’ amd how to modify it with mods.

        If you buy one at the right price you wont lose money when you sell or trade it in the future too. I highly recommend it!!

        • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 14, 2021 11:48 AM

          Yeah old machines. My old job had an adam's family machine on site that I fell in love with and probably played for 30 minutes every day for a year before I left. They're expensive as shit though, but I'd love to own something like that and be able to maintain it on my own.

