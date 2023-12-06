Godzilla figures showcased at Bandai Namco's Toy Fair 2023 booth tour Check out these Godzilla figures from Bandai Namco at Toy Fair 2023.

Toy Fair 2023 may have come and gone but we’re still cranking out the content from all the cool things we experienced, including a booth tour showcasing various Godzilla figures from Bandai Namco. Please take a look.

As far as booth tours go, Marketing Director of Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles, David Edmundson, has clearly done this before. Normally we’d have Greg Burke holding the mic and leading the charge, but David did an incredible job showcasing the figures on display, including their pricing and other pertinent details that collectors would be interested in. The entire tour is only about three minutes long, which is an impressive pace for how much information is packed in.

