Dave the Diver comes to PlayStation in April & gets Godzilla content in May PS4 and PS5 players will be able to check out Dave the Diver in April, and just in time for a Godzilla collaboration a month later.

Mintrocket had quite an announcement for PlayStation players today. Dave the Diver was a breakout hit of 2023, and now it will be coming over to PS5 and PS4 in April. That’s not all. It’s just in time for a collaboration that will bring Godzilla to the game in May, giving all players new content to play themed around the king of all monsters.

Mintrocket announced the PlayStation release of Dave the Diver and the Godzilla collaboration during the PlayStation State of Play this week. Dave the Diver will be officially be released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in April 2024. Soon after that, Mintrocket will launch an update with new content featuring Godzilla in May 2024.

Dave the Diver was an incredible breakout hit for Mintrocket throughout 2023. It garnered a massive following and plenty of praise, including here in our own Shacknews review. What seems like a simple fishing and shop management game ended up featuring a mysterious ocean with plenty of secrets to unravel. By the time the dust cleared, Dave the Diver had won many accolades in 2023, including a controversial nomination for Best Indie Game at The Game Awards 2023.

Nonetheless, it seems Mintrocket is still chugging along with news and new content on the game. With windows for the PS5 release and Godzilla collaboration set, stay tuned for updates here at Shacknews as we wait for concrete release dates.