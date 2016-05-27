January's PlayStation Plus games are Uncharted and Goat Simulator
Live your furry best life as a goat and go treasure hunting to start the new year off right, thanks to PlayStation.
Live your furry best life as a goat and go treasure hunting to start the new year off right, thanks to PlayStation.
And there are parodies of all the major space games and films in one video.
Goat Simulator finally becomes the MMORPG you were hoping it would be.
Goats and Zombies. What more do you need in a game?
It's the crossover nobody expected or ever knew they needed.
You got your goat on my bread! You got your bread on my goat! Wait... what?
Do you wish your Goat Simulator experience had more bread? Do you want your piece of toast to act more like a goat? Then you need a dose of GoatBread in your life.
Coffee Stain Studios has announced it will be released a DayZ-inspired DLC for its Goat Simulator called GoatZ.
Coffee Stain Studios, makers of Goat Simulator, has submitted a rocket powered goat courier for consideration as part of DOTA 2. This goat really has an exciting life.
Goat Simulator is spreading its brand of destruction to MMO villages with this Thursday's free Goat Simulator MMO content patch.