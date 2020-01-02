January's PlayStation Plus games are Uncharted and Goat Simulator Live your furry best life as a goat and go treasure hunting to start the new year off right, thanks to PlayStation.

Sony is ringing in the new year with a couple of new free PlayStation Plus games for everyone to add to their collections. But despite it being the first month of 2020, it. seems like a pretty quiet and low-key offering given how huge this year is about to be.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can add two titles to their digital caches in the form of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection as well as Goat Simulator, both of which are free until February 3, at which point some other new titles will be up for grabs.

"Travel the globe in pursuit of unimaginable treasures and *checks notes* cause untold amounts of property damage as a goat? Didn’t see that one coming!" The official PlayStation Blog announced.

If you've not played through the Uncharted series, the Nathan Drake Collection is a great place to start. Bluepoint Games' collection of remasters brings players Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception all in one package. So essentially, this month you get four game instead of two. Technically.

And if you've been digging Untitled Goose Game, you'll likely love Goat Simulator, too. Because this goat is a certified, weird creepshow. He's even into some demonic stuff. And check out that weird tongue. No one's ever up to any kind of good with a tongue wagging around like that, except maybe Gene Simmons or Miley Cyrus. Enter a physics playground in this hilariously odd game where you can do just about anything you put your goat mind to.

That's about all she wrote for this month, but as usual it's all free as long as you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, and that's not a bad deal at all. We'll be back next month when the new February games kick in to let you know what's waiting for you. Otherwise, be sure to snag these titles and keep rocking that massive backlog. No one's going to be mad at you. There's a lot of games coming out in 2020, after all.