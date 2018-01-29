Nvidia debuts world's first 14-inch RTX-capable laptop
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is the world's first 14-inch RTX laptop, and it sounds like a formidable, portable gaming machine.
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is the world's first 14-inch RTX laptop, and it sounds like a formidable, portable gaming machine.
Quake 2 RTX will be available for PC and Linux players this June, so be on the lookout.
The new release also provides goodies for owners of Metal Gear: Survive, Black Desert Online, and War Thunder.
GeForce Giveaways just got a hell of a lot more Orc-y.
Square Enix’s long running RPG series get the ultimate treatment.
Maingear will now allow its customers to purchase a customized desktop with either NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 970 or 980 to their orders.
NVIDIA has announced its latest flagship graphics card, the GeForce GTX 690, for a whopping $999.