Nvidia debuts world's first 14-inch RTX-capable laptop The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is the world's first 14-inch RTX laptop, and it sounds like a formidable, portable gaming machine.

Nvidia is making gaming on the go a lot more powerful with its latest announcement.

The company just debuted its ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, which just descended on the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. It's the world's first 14-inch RTX laptop with Max-Q design. It features the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which will let you play your favorite triple-A games on the go with ray-tracing support.

While GeForce GPUs can be found in a variety of laptops, around 140 models are powered by the company's Turing GPU architecture. You also have around 60 models built around the company's Max-Q design, which offers thin builds and quiet, energy-efficient hardware. There isn't a price for the smallest laptop with RTX support in the lineup just yet, but GeForce attests they've spent a year making gaming laptops smaller and smaller until they finally got it right.

GeForce RTX 2060 GPU

If you're interested in picking up a graphics card on its own without the laptop dressing, you can grab the GeForce RTX 2060 for $349. It offers real-time ray-tracing capabilities, but you're not going to fit it in a laptop.

Additional information is still to come on the new laptop from NVIDIA, so we'll bring you more details as they roll out. Our recommendation? If you're interested, you may want to start saving up now.