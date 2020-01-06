New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nvidia debuts world's first 14-inch RTX-capable laptop

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is the world's first 14-inch RTX laptop, and it sounds like a formidable, portable gaming machine.

Brittany Vincent
1

Nvidia is making gaming on the go a lot more powerful with its latest announcement.

The company just debuted its ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, which just descended on the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. It's the world's first 14-inch RTX laptop with Max-Q design. It features the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which will let you play your favorite triple-A games on the go with ray-tracing support.

While GeForce GPUs can be found in a variety of laptops, around 140 models are powered by the company's Turing GPU architecture. You also have around 60 models built around the company's Max-Q design, which offers thin builds and quiet, energy-efficient hardware. There isn't a price for the smallest laptop with RTX support in the lineup just yet, but GeForce attests they've spent a year making gaming laptops smaller and smaller until they finally got it right.

GeForce RTX 2060 GPU
GeForce RTX 2060 GPU

If you're interested in picking up a graphics card on its own without the laptop dressing, you can grab the GeForce RTX 2060 for $349. It offers real-time ray-tracing capabilities, but you're not going to fit it in a laptop.

Additional information is still to come on the new laptop from NVIDIA, so we'll bring you more details as they roll out. Our recommendation? If you're interested, you may want to start saving up now. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola