Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Nvidia GeForce Beyond Special Broadcast to kick off September GTC keynote

The broadcast will showcase "breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology" according to Nvidia.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Nvidia
1

NVIDIA (NVDA) is holding a GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on September 20, and CEO Jensen Huang has confirmed the keynote will open with a GeForce Beyond Special Broadcast. According to Nvidia, PC enthusiasts will want to tune in for the broadcast to catch the latest breakthroughs in “gaming, creating, and graphics technology.”

Promo image for Nvidia 2022 keynote showing CEO Jensen Huang.
© Nvidia

Previously, it has been noted that fresh details will be shared during the GTC keynote about the company's new GeForce CPU architecture including the RTX 40 series which will replace its current Ampere architecture. Rumors include possibly seeing more in regards to RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 GPUs.

That said, we won’t know exactly what Nvidia has up its sleeve until the GTC keynote is streamed live to YouTube and Twitch on September 20 at 8:00 a.m. (PT), 11:00 a.m. (ET). Other highlights to look forward to during the GTC conference include a fireside chat with Turing Award winners Yoshua Bengio, Geoff Hinton, and Yann LeCun discussing “how AI will evolve and help solve challenging problems.”

For more on Nvidia, also be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Nvidia (NVDA) exports to China have new U.S. government-imposed license requirements, and how Nvidia preannounced a $1.4 billion Q2 2022 revenue miss.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola