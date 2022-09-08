Nvidia GeForce Beyond Special Broadcast to kick off September GTC keynote The broadcast will showcase "breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology" according to Nvidia.

NVIDIA (NVDA) is holding a GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on September 20, and CEO Jensen Huang has confirmed the keynote will open with a GeForce Beyond Special Broadcast. According to Nvidia, PC enthusiasts will want to tune in for the broadcast to catch the latest breakthroughs in “gaming, creating, and graphics technology.”

PC enthusiasts, don’t miss the GeForce Beyond special broadcast! On September 20th, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will open his GTC 2022 keynote with our latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology. NVIDIA GTC is the world’s leading technology conference, where NVIDIA and its partners demonstrate how NVIDIA technologies help solve the world’s toughest computing, scientific and engineering challenges.

Previously, it has been noted that fresh details will be shared during the GTC keynote about the company's new GeForce CPU architecture including the RTX 40 series which will replace its current Ampere architecture. Rumors include possibly seeing more in regards to RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 GPUs.

That said, we won’t know exactly what Nvidia has up its sleeve until the GTC keynote is streamed live to YouTube and Twitch on September 20 at 8:00 a.m. (PT), 11:00 a.m. (ET). Other highlights to look forward to during the GTC conference include a fireside chat with Turing Award winners Yoshua Bengio, Geoff Hinton, and Yann LeCun discussing “how AI will evolve and help solve challenging problems.”

For more on Nvidia, also be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Nvidia (NVDA) exports to China have new U.S. government-imposed license requirements, and how Nvidia preannounced a $1.4 billion Q2 2022 revenue miss.