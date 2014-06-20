Shack Chat: What is your favorite Game Boy Advance game?
With the anniversary of the Game Boy Advance having hit the shelves for the very first time in 2001, we're looking back at our favorite GBA games.
With the anniversary of the Game Boy Advance having hit the shelves for the very first time in 2001, we're looking back at our favorite GBA games.
The RetroN 5 is just what the doctor ordered for old-school gaming fans.
Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed that it would begin bringing Game Boy Advance games to the Wii U's eShop, enabling users to expand their game...