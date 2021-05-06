Nintendo Switch passes Game Boy Advance lifetime sales with 84.59 million units sold
The Nintendo Switch has outsold the Game Boy Advance in under half the time and doesn't look to be slowing down.
The Nintendo Switch has passed the Game Boy Advance in lifetime sales and needed less than half the time to do so. That is but one impressive number to come from Nintendo regarding the Switch today. Software sales are also looking very strong.
It’s not particularly surprising that the Nintendo Switch has passed the Game Boy Advance in sales, but it is notable how quickly the Switch pulled this off. The Game Boy Advance had a lifespan that lasted from 2001 to 2010, a period of approximately nine years to sell 81.51 million units. The Nintendo Switch has been available for consumers to buy for just four years and has sold a total of 84.59 million units. This information comes via Nintendo’s investor relations portal just ahead of their fiscal year earnings call scheduled for May 6, 2021.
The Nintendo Switch has also outsold the Game Boy Advance in software units. The latter sold 377.42 million units over its lifespan, while the Switch has already reached 587.12 million units in under half the time. Strong software sales for the Switch are obviously partly to do with the success of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, among many others.
The Game Boy Advance isn’t the only title that the Nintendo Switch has passed in units sold. In fact, it trails only the Wii, Nintendo DS, and Game Boy in that regard. Next up on the list to pass would be the Wii which sold 101.63 million units over its lifespan. The Game Boy comes after that at 118.69 million units, and the Nintendo DS sits atop the hill with 154.02 million units sold. The Nintendo Switch appears poised to overtake them all if it continues to sell well.
I just want Metroid Prime Trilogy.
I just want to be able to play through those three games at my own pace on a portable screen in bed.
There's certain kinds of games where the Switch just works better for me, immersion-wise. I never got that into Skyrim on PC despite liking it a lot but I played the shit out of it on Switch.
My sister bought a Switch for her kid for his 6th birthday last week and I got him Mario Kart 8 for it (after being lucky to find a Switch she could get in time at all she was thrilled to let me buy him his first video game)
The detachable joycons were a huge hit since he could do multiplayer with a friend. MK8 in general is greatness because it's just complex enough to be interesting and simple enough to be easy for little kids to understand. It's done them huge business since being a revamped Wii U title meant they could have it released in like the first month of the system and it just keeps selling.
I think those were exceptions because the 2013 hardware was just that bad. The 4k revisions were there to shore up hardware that was underpowered by launch console standards.
The 2020 consoles are very beefy by comparison, much more in line with what we saw with the 360 and PS3 in 2005/2006. I don't think we'll see a "pro" update. At the most I expect something more like smartphone updates after six or seven years, where its an in-line update. I don't think we'll see mid-cycle pro updates simply because the PS5 and Xbox Series have so much more headroom for improvement than the vanilla PS4 or Xbox One ever did
If by number of consoles sold, if you assume they're in the same generation as the Xbone/PS4, the answer is no since PS4 has shipped 115M units (sold 106M, according to Wikipedia) which is higher than the 84.5M Nintendo says they've shipped. And Microsoft stopped reporting numbers so we have no idea where it compares there. Granted, Xbone/PS4 had three years longer in the marketplace so the pace of the Switch's sales is pretty huge (it was the fastest selling console ever at one point, supposedly PS5 has taken that crown now, however they calculate that)
Ain't nobody crying for Nintendo though
It'll cross the 100m milestone faster than both the Wii and the PS4 did. It just outsold the 360 and is about to outsell the PS3 in half the time either of those systems did.
The question is if it'll cross the roughly 150m units that the Nintendo DS and PS2 sold, but if they keep the Switch around as long as they did the 3DS along with a hardware revision then who knows.
Whichever generation you place it its well past winning that generation. At worst it'll be the #3 top selling console of all time
Note that its actually keeping pace with the DS: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E0sOsIQWEAABeS7?format=jpg&name=4096x4096
If its ever going to hit that 150M mark then it has to stay on the market for a very long time and bolstered by hardware revisions like they did with DS and 3DS
