Nintendo Switch passes Game Boy Advance lifetime sales with 84.59 million units sold

The Nintendo Switch has passed the Game Boy Advance in lifetime sales and needed less than half the time to do so. That is but one impressive number to come from Nintendo regarding the Switch today. Software sales are also looking very strong.

It’s not particularly surprising that the Nintendo Switch has passed the Game Boy Advance in sales, but it is notable how quickly the Switch pulled this off. The Game Boy Advance had a lifespan that lasted from 2001 to 2010, a period of approximately nine years to sell 81.51 million units. The Nintendo Switch has been available for consumers to buy for just four years and has sold a total of 84.59 million units. This information comes via Nintendo’s investor relations portal just ahead of their fiscal year earnings call scheduled for May 6, 2021.

The Nintendo Switch has also outsold the Game Boy Advance in software units. The latter sold 377.42 million units over its lifespan, while the Switch has already reached 587.12 million units in under half the time. Strong software sales for the Switch are obviously partly to do with the success of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, among many others.

The Game Boy Advance isn’t the only title that the Nintendo Switch has passed in units sold. In fact, it trails only the Wii, Nintendo DS, and Game Boy in that regard. Next up on the list to pass would be the Wii which sold 101.63 million units over its lifespan. The Game Boy comes after that at 118.69 million units, and the Nintendo DS sits atop the hill with 154.02 million units sold. The Nintendo Switch appears poised to overtake them all if it continues to sell well.

Interested parties should expect a lot more news coming from Nintendo today with their earnings call on the schedule. Follow along with all the news by visiting our Nintendo tag. There’s bound to be more of it.