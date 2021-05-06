New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch passes Game Boy Advance lifetime sales with 84.59 million units sold

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the Game Boy Advance in under half the time and doesn't look to be slowing down.
Bill Lavoy
11

The Nintendo Switch has passed the Game Boy Advance in lifetime sales and needed less than half the time to do so. That is but one impressive number to come from Nintendo regarding the Switch today. Software sales are also looking very strong.

It’s not particularly surprising that the Nintendo Switch has passed the Game Boy Advance in sales, but it is notable how quickly the Switch pulled this off. The Game Boy Advance had a lifespan that lasted from 2001 to 2010, a period of approximately nine years to sell 81.51 million units. The Nintendo Switch has been available for consumers to buy for just four years and has sold a total of 84.59 million units. This information comes via Nintendo’s investor relations portal just ahead of their fiscal year earnings call scheduled for May 6, 2021.

The Nintendo Switch has also outsold the Game Boy Advance in software units. The latter sold 377.42 million units over its lifespan, while the Switch has already reached 587.12 million units in under half the time. Strong software sales for the Switch are obviously partly to do with the success of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, among many others.

The Game Boy Advance isn’t the only title that the Nintendo Switch has passed in units sold. In fact, it trails only the Wii, Nintendo DS, and Game Boy in that regard. Next up on the list to pass would be the Wii which sold 101.63 million units over its lifespan. The Game Boy comes after that at 118.69 million units, and the Nintendo DS sits atop the hill with 154.02 million units sold. The Nintendo Switch appears poised to overtake them all if it continues to sell well.

Interested parties should expect a lot more news coming from Nintendo today with their earnings call on the schedule. Follow along with all the news by visiting our Nintendo tag. There’s bound to be more of it.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 6, 2021 8:35 AM

    Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Nintendo Switch passes Game Boy Advance lifetime sales with 84.59 million units sold

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 6, 2021 5:46 AM

      Nintendo Switch is now to 84.5 million sales (69.9M normal, 14.7 Lite)

      Mario Kart 8 is up to 35M, Animal Crossing : NH to 32 M, SSBU, BotW, Pokemon Sword/Shield, and SM Odyssey all over 20M

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 5:49 AM

        That's about 4.6M new sales in this last quarter, and a grow year-to-year in the same quarter.

      • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 6:23 AM

        They are killing it.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 6:28 AM

        But they need 4k and to be a third party

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 6, 2021 7:33 AM

          Nintendo continues to do its best to deny that it has new hardware in development that all industry rumors point heavily towards.

          I am assuming at this point we'll have an announcement at E3 about it.

        • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 6, 2021 7:51 AM

          they don't need to, but it'd be cool to play some of their games in high res not on a sketchy emulator

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 6, 2021 7:39 AM

        Nice. There has been a drought in big titles since ACNH. I am hoping some sort of Zelda anniversary game this winter, not holding my breath though. BotW2 is certainly 2022 and Metroid is probably 2022/2023.

        Cant wait for Mario Golf though lol

        • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 6, 2021 7:51 AM

          I’m sooo looking forward to Mario golf.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 6, 2021 7:52 AM

          I just want Metroid Prime Trilogy.

          I just want to be able to play through those three games at my own pace on a portable screen in bed.

          There's certain kinds of games where the Switch just works better for me, immersion-wise. I never got that into Skyrim on PC despite liking it a lot but I played the shit out of it on Switch.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 7:46 AM

        My sister bought a Switch for her kid for his 6th birthday last week and I got him Mario Kart 8 for it (after being lucky to find a Switch she could get in time at all she was thrilled to let me buy him his first video game)

        The detachable joycons were a huge hit since he could do multiplayer with a friend. MK8 in general is greatness because it's just complex enough to be interesting and simple enough to be easy for little kids to understand. It's done them huge business since being a revamped Wii U title meant they could have it released in like the first month of the system and it just keeps selling.

        • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 6, 2021 7:50 AM

          Crazy how profitable that has been for them. Probably 2 billion in sales for that title on switch. And probably 90% of the dev costs were soaked up in the wiiu days.

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 6, 2021 8:38 AM

        I just remembered Reggie isn't with Nintendo anymore and got a little sad.

      • 467
        reply
        May 6, 2021 8:40 AM

        switch pro when

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 8:40 AM

        Even though I love the Switch I honestly expected the games to arrive faster with all their devs focused on one console. Without the Wii U library to recycle (fine by me, never played any of them) they'd have been screwed.

      • stgdz legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 6, 2021 8:41 AM

        So have they won this generation?

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 6, 2021 8:48 AM

          There is debate about which generation the Switch is since it was introduced so late into the 8th, and is nowhere close to the capabilities of the 9th.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 6, 2021 8:51 AM

          The game isn't what it used to be. There's not as much a clear winner every five or seven years.

          Attach rates, subscription numbers, hardware profit, all this stuff co-mingles to where it's harder to say who's "winning" in the traditional sense.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 6, 2021 8:52 AM

            Plus now we have actual mid-generation hardware revisions like the XboneX and the PS4 Pro

            • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 6, 2021 11:46 AM

              Sure - I fully expect an XSX and PS5 Pro in three years.

              Although this time they actually launched with beefy hardware & lots of headroom. Last gen was pretty sad from a power perspective. Xbone X was nice but still had a weak CPU.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 6, 2021 3:10 PM

              I think those were exceptions because the 2013 hardware was just that bad. The 4k revisions were there to shore up hardware that was underpowered by launch console standards.

              The 2020 consoles are very beefy by comparison, much more in line with what we saw with the 360 and PS3 in 2005/2006. I don't think we'll see a "pro" update. At the most I expect something more like smartphone updates after six or seven years, where its an in-line update. I don't think we'll see mid-cycle pro updates simply because the PS5 and Xbox Series have so much more headroom for improvement than the vanilla PS4 or Xbox One ever did

        • dirge23 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 6, 2021 8:53 AM

          they did for me.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 6, 2021 8:57 AM

          If by number of consoles sold, if you assume they're in the same generation as the Xbone/PS4, the answer is no since PS4 has shipped 115M units (sold 106M, according to Wikipedia) which is higher than the 84.5M Nintendo says they've shipped. And Microsoft stopped reporting numbers so we have no idea where it compares there. Granted, Xbone/PS4 had three years longer in the marketplace so the pace of the Switch's sales is pretty huge (it was the fastest selling console ever at one point, supposedly PS5 has taken that crown now, however they calculate that)

          Ain't nobody crying for Nintendo though

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 6, 2021 3:07 PM

          It'll cross the 100m milestone faster than both the Wii and the PS4 did. It just outsold the 360 and is about to outsell the PS3 in half the time either of those systems did.

          The question is if it'll cross the roughly 150m units that the Nintendo DS and PS2 sold, but if they keep the Switch around as long as they did the 3DS along with a hardware revision then who knows.

          Whichever generation you place it its well past winning that generation. At worst it'll be the #3 top selling console of all time

    • GloriousCow
      reply
      May 6, 2021 8:38 AM

      i hear these numbers and it's just hard to visualize

      imagine 85 million switch boxes stacked up in one place

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 6, 2021 11:43 AM

      The switch is getting a bit dated cause of next gens load times , I would get annoyed playing botw today and it’s long ass shrine loading times when mikes morales loads instantly everywhere

      • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 3:10 PM

        I've been pleasantly surprised at Monster Hunter Rise's load times, but I completely agree. Demon's Souls on PS5 with its 5-second load times for huge area shifts was eye opening. I hadn't seen load times like that since the N64 days. I couldn't be happier to have that time back.

