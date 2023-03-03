Metroid Fusion comes to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack next week One of the most celebrated games in the Metroid series, Fusion will be playable with the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription in the GBA library.

Nintendo is coming on strong with the launch of the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance libraries that launched for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. It’s already getting its next new game, Metroid Fusion, and it lands next week. Players will be able to check out Metroid Fusion in the Game Boy Advance library if they have the Expansion Pack upgrade to their Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Nintendo announced the launch of Metroid Fusion on the Switch Online Game Boy Advance library via the Nintendo Twitter on March 3, 2023. Starting on March 9, 2023, Metroid Fusion will be added to the library and subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online can play it with no additional purchase. Metroid Dread was one of the first games to be confirmed for Nintendo Switch Online when Game Boy and Game Boy Advance libraries were first announced during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Metroid Fusion is known for becoming SA-X: A deadly creature mimicking Samus that chases her throughout the game.

Source: Nintendo

Metroid Fusion is a must-play if you have the Expansion Pack. Launched in 2002 on the Game Boy Advance, it’s widely considered to be one of the best 2D action platforms to ever hit a handheld and explores a story that takes place immediately after the events of the also superb Super Metroid. With its launch on Nintendo Switch Online, the classic gaming libraries now offer the original Metroid, Metroid 2, and Super Metroid. This isn’t even including Metroid Prime Remastered, which also launched at the time of the last Nintendo Direct, and Metroid Dread, which came out to wide praise and acclaim in 2021.

With Metroid Fusion set to join the Game Boy Advance library next week, it continues to be a great time to be a fan of the series. Stay tuned for more updates and games coming to the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance libraries in Nintendo Switch Online as they drop.