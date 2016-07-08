Anger Foot revealed during Devolver Showcase
Kick your angry foot through a myriad of different things in Anger Foot.
Kick your angry foot through a myriad of different things in Anger Foot.
Broteam not to be confused with the Geico Bros.
Just because Broforce is out of Steam Early Access doesn't mean the updates have stopped. Today, Devolver Digital and Free Lives have detailed the game's newest update, which adds a pair of lightning-wielding bros and some new game features.
October is about to become Oct-bro-ber, because Broforce has become just too strong for Steam Early Access. The 2D shooter from Free Lives now has an official release date, as the bros prepare to face the lord of darkness himself.
Broforce is deploying its latest update in time for July 4th weekend, introducing two new Bros, melee attacks, and the ability to flex those muscles.
Now that Broforce has spread democracy across the world, it's time for the bros of the world to fight off an alien invasion in the new Alien Infestation update.
Those looking to customize their destructive experience can now do so with the Broforce level editor.
Broforce's October update is hitting with the force of a beer bottle to the skull with Steam Workshop support, two new bros, and new levels.
We evalute the current state of Free Lives' Broforce
No game is going to revel in Independence Day like Broforce, which is why they're bringing out two new characters for their July update.