Forza Horizon 4 gets The Eliminator battle royale mode
Because every game gets a battle royale, Forza Horizon 4 is joining the party with their new mode, The Eliminator.
Because every game gets a battle royale, Forza Horizon 4 is joining the party with their new mode, The Eliminator.
Playground Games and Microsoft's upcoming expansion for Forza Horizon 4 injects a bit of lighthearted fun into the world of high-speed exotic cars.
Forza Motorsport 8 and Turn 10 Studios were noticeably absent from the Microsoft presentation. What does this mean for the future of Forza?
Forza Street downsizes your favorite things about the Forza franchise into a casual free-to-play game.
The expansion will include some extreme weather conditions that drivers will have to overcome, as well.
The Wolf cannot get enough of this game, so you will continue to get more of it on stream.
Playground Games has delivered an experience that blows the doors off other open-world games, all while offering amazing visuals and unmatched ease of access.
After a long trip to Australia, the team at Playground Games attempts to build the ultimate racing game by bringing the action to their home in the United Kingdom.
Spring, summer, winter, and fall promise to change the way you drive in Forza Horizon 4. We speak with one of the game’s design directors about what the changing weather brings to the race.
I can see for miles and miles.