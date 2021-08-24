Forza Horizon 5 Gamescom trailer reveals cover cars Playground Games took the opportunity to show off the introduction mission and cover cars for its upcoming arcade racer Forza Horizon 5 at Gamescom 2021.

As one of the most anticipated game releases of 2021, Forza Horizon 5 has been turning heads ever since it debuted during Microsoft’s E3 2021 Showcase event. Featuring a stunning fictional recreation of Mexico as the backdrop for the racing action, multiple types of terrain will be available for the crazy amount of vehicle types that the game will launch with. During the Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream, we got a look at the game’s opening mission that teases the various Mexican locales as well as the official cover cars for Forza Horizon 5.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Edition are the stars of the show this time around as cover cars, offering mind-numbing speed or rugged off-road performance. The Mercedes is based on the drivetrain of the company’s current Formula 1 car and will likely be one of the fastest cars in the game. The Ford Bronco was just revived for 2021 after more than two decades off public streets. It should be adept on pavement as well as in the jungles and deserts of the game’s gigantic map.

Microsoft also showed off the initial mission of Forza Horizon 5, featuring a cargo plane that dumps several player-controlled vehicles across the game world to experience some of its iconic landmarks. The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and Porsche 911 Desert Flyer rally car are seen in the trailer and give players a small taste of the available rides to choose from.

Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9, 2021, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.