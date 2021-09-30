Forza Horizon 5 PC specs and requirements Playground Games is headed back to PC for the biggest Forza Horizon game ever. Be sure your PC meets the minimum requirements ahead of the November launch.

Later this holiday season, the teams at Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games will be launching the latest iteration of the popular Forza Horizon series. Forza Horizon 5 takes the action into the heart of Mexico where players can drive some of the most iconic cars in automotive history through lush jungles, sprawling deserts, and everything in between.

While Forza Horizon 5 is a cross-generational release and will release on Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X|S, the PC version of the game will be benefiting from the graphical upgrades produced for the Series X|S. Because of this, Forza Horizon 5 may require more processing power than previous games in the series. The development team took the opportunity today to release the official minimum requirements and PC specs for Forza Horizon 5 so players can know what to expect from their existing PCs or what kind of equipment they should be targeting if they plan to buy new in the coming weeks.

Forza Horizon 5 PC specs and requirements

To be able to launch and play Forza Horizon 5 on PC, the system must meet the absolute minimum requirements. PCs with specs similar to this spec can expect to play the game at Medium-to-Low settings at 30fps and above.

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (w/1909 Update)

CPU: Intel i5-4460 | AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 470

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 8GB

HDD Space: 110GB

Playground Games has also provided a Recommended Spec for Forza Horizon 5. If your PC falls in line with these more powerful components, you should have no issues playing the game on High settings at 60fps.

Recommended Specs

Operating System: Windows 10 (w/1909 Update)

CPU: Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 | AMD Radeon RX 590

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD Space: 110GB

Playground has also offered an Ideal Spec for the PC version of Forza Horizon 5. Systems that meet these specifications will be capable of offering the ultimate Horizon experience with Ultra settings and 4K resolution at frame rates exceeding 60Hz. The highest-end PCs will be able to offer visuals that even eclipse those of the Xbox Series X.

Ideal Specs

Operating System: Windows 10 (w/1909 Update)

CPU: Intel i7-10700K | AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 | AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

VRAM: 10GB | 16GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD Space: 110GB (SSD required)

Wrapping up the features for the PC version of Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games says HDR output will be supported at launch for more luminous lighting. All Xbox Wireless gamepads will get support for haptic feedback, even with the Steam release of the game (a first!). Ultrawide monitor users will be glad to hear that Horizon 5 is fully 21:9 capable. The following wheel setups will also be supported at launch:

Logitech: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

Thrustmaster: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

That wraps up the Forza Horizon 5 PC specs and minimum requirements. Microsoft Games and Playground Games will officially launch the new racer on November 5, 2021. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10 Store, and Steam.