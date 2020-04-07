Forza Street coming to mobile devices in May, pre-registration open Xbox and Microsoft have announced that Forza Street is coming to iOS and Android devices in May 2020. Moreover, pre-registration for the mobile ports are open now.

Forza Street, the free-to-play version of the fast-paced Forza racing simulator series, has been on Xbox One for some time now, but soon mobile players will be able to join in all of the fun. The game is slated to come to iOS and Android devices and players can start pre-registering for access to the mobile port now.

Forza Street’s mobile launch date was announced on the April 7 edition of Inside Xbox. Set to launch on May 5, 2020 on both iOS and Android devices, mobile players will be able to take part in the free-to-play experience of the adrenaline pumping, car-collecting racing game. You’ll be able to take part in street races, collect new and older cars, and prove your racing skills against both multiplayer and AI players in competitive or story-driven racing events. You can check out the latest trailer for Forza Street and its upcoming mobile launch just below.

