Watch the April 7 Inside Xbox livestream here It's been a hot minute since Inside Xbox was last seen, but the show must go on and it will with a special livestream on April 7.

Though we might all be on lockdown due to the coronavirus, companies all around the world are trying to maintain a semblance of normality for those stuck at home. Xbox is no different, and it looks like gamers can expect this year’s first Inside Xbox livestream on April 7. You can watch the announcements, reveals, and news unfold right here.

Inside Xbox livestream – April 7

The Inside Xbox April 7 livestream is scheduled to begin at 2PM PT / 5PM ET. According to a brief teaser shown on the official Xbox twitter account, players can expect to hear some news about Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Gears Tactics, Xbox Game Pass, and more.

🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮

🎮 Watch #InsideXbox tomorrow 🎮

🎮 Updates on new games and more! 🎮

🎮 LIVE from your 🏠 🎮

🎮 Tune in 2pm PT: https://t.co/xjjN1yI2fR 🎮

🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 🎮 pic.twitter.com/X3lqlYkhYy — Xbox (@Xbox) April 6, 2020

Inside Xbox is an opportunity for developers and publishers to make announcements to a captive audience. This is also likely a good test run for Xbox as we approach June, where E3 2020 was scheduled to take place before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus. Phil Spencer has already announced as much, stating that there will be an Xbox digital event in place of the company’s yearly conference.

But as for what’s on offer during the April 7 Inside Xbox, the official tweet gives us an insight. Sea of Thieves is listed as a topic of conversations and it’s anyone’s guess what will be announced.

Another upcoming title that will receive some of the spotlight is Gears Tactics. Our own TJ Denzer was able to check out a preview of Gears Tactics, where it was revealed the game would not have multiplayer but would include customizable squads and five classes at launch.

There will also be some news on Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded. This co-op survival game has players trying to beat the harsh elements of a simple backyard. The trick is that the players are actually tiny in a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids kind of fashion. Shacknews’ Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia got to check out a preview of Grounded, which showcased the crafting, fighting spiders, as well as the impressive ecosystem.

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Inside Xbox page for the latest news and announcements from this April 7 livestream.