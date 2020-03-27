Gears Tactics will include customizable squads and five classes at launch The way you fight your fights in Gears Tactics is going to be highly customizable, with Splash Damage and The Coalition confirming a wealth of classes and class abilities.

Truly one of the backbones of pretty much any tactical strategy game is variety in what your units can do and how you can use them. Splash Damage and The Coalition seem to have studied the heck out of this facet because Gears Tactics is going to feature a ton of squad customization, including five soldier classes to choose from for your field team.

The squad customization, class, and skill features of Gears Tactics were revealed by Splash Damage and The Coalition in a presentation on March 27, 2020. In the presentation, we got a good look at many different facets of gameplay in Gears Tactics, one of which was largely the customization you can go through for your unites. Gears Tactics is set to feature five soldier classes at launch - Support, Vanguard, Scout, Sniper, and Heavy - and each has around 30 different skills to choose from in branching skill trees as they level up.

Even within a single squad class in Gears Tactics, there are around 30 skills and plenty of specializations to consider as you level up your soldiers.

Take Support for instance. Will you focus your attention on healing, put effort into your Overwatch abilities, or give your lancer chainsaw abilities a boost? Likewise Heavy will have different skills built towards their natural ability to dig into firing positions and the way they handle their heavy weapons.

The way in which each class is set up, it appeared there are four different branching paths of level/skill progression and specialization, so there’s ways to vastly differentiate soldiers and their roles in your fight even if they are from the same class. Depending on what you’re trying to accomplish in your battlefield strategy, Gears Tactics looks like it’s going to give players plenty of ways to go about it.

Gears Tactics’ launch date is set for April 28, 2020, coming to PC on the Microsoft Store and Steam. It won’t have multiplayer, but there’s plenty of time to get your strategy in gear and decide how you’ll handle your squad in decisions like when to use execution moves for strategic advantage.