PlayStation Plus Video Pass may be in the works according to a recent leak
It would seem that Sony may be prepping a video streaming service that could be rolled into PlayStation Plus subscriptions.
It would seem that Sony may be prepping a video streaming service that could be rolled into PlayStation Plus subscriptions.
Shacknews talks with Geoffrey Arend about his role as the Riddler in Batman: Hush.
The original Doom movie is getting a sequel with Doom: Annihilation and the trailer for the direct-to-video feature is everything you expect it to be.
Resident Evil fans have all sorts of good news to get excited about these days and now they have a Netflix series to look forward to.
This new VR film features Michelle Rodriguez, Norman Reedus, and...you!
The executive producer from the crew behind a couple of media's most filling visual feasts shares some of the processes.
The Monster Hunter film is currently filming and Jovovich has given us all another taste with a new picture.
SEGA and Paramount have announced the agreement to co-produce a movie about our favorite hedgehog, Sonic.
Glory to Arstotzka!
Have no fear, Detective Pikachu is on the case!