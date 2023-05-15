The Super Mario Bros. Movie launches digitally in the US tonight As of tonight, The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be rented or bought for home viewing in the United States.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie absolutely raked in cash in theaters, but soon viewers will be able to bring it into their homes in the US. The digital version of the movie is finally set to release in the United States and will be available for buying and renting on various movie and streaming platforms tonight. If you want to check out The Super Mario Bros. Movie again or even for the first time, the details on where and when to check it out are available now.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was spotted on a variety of digital platforms as shared by video game news and deals Twitter Wario64. As of 9 p.m. PT on May 15 / 12 a.m. ET on May 16, 2023, the Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available to purchase for renting and owning on the following platforms:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie unlocks digitally for renting and buying in the United States at 9 p.m. PT on May 15, 2023.

Source: Wario64

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already had a phenomenal amount of success in both domestic and worldwide box office sales. It’s already been two weeks since the film crossed $1 billion in sales and it continues to show and do well worldwide, especially in regions like Japan where it released a few weeks later than the initial launch elsewhere. With good reason too, as the film is a treat. With actors delivering well on our favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters and more easter eggs than could possibly be spotted in one sitting, we had no problem rating the film highly in our Shacknews review.

With the Super Mario Bros. Movie launching digitally tonight, are you going to be picking up the film for your collection? Stay tuned for more news regarding a physical release, as well as further Nintendo film news as it drops.