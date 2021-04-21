PlayStation Plus Video Pass may be in the works according to a recent leak It would seem that Sony may be prepping a video streaming service that could be rolled into PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

PlayStation Plus is already a pretty alright deal. In addition to access to online multiplayer in premium games, it also includes a collection of free games to claim each month and access to a library of always-available games. That said, Sony may be looking to sweeten the deal in the future. After all, Sony Pictures does regularly produce feature films including the Spider-Man and Ghostbusters franchises. Reportedly, Sony could be looking to capitalize on its vast film empire and build it onto PlayStation Plus with a new Video Pass program.

The existence of PlayStation Plus Video Pass was seemingly leaked by Sony itself in a recent posting on the Polish PlayStation website. In a now-removed story, including a new graphic, the alleged Video Pass was apparently teased as a trial service for PS Plus users in Poland. Given that PlayStation previously announced in March that it would be ending TV and movie rentals on the PlayStation Store this coming summer, whatever Video Pass is may be Sony’s pivot to keep film and TV streaming services on the platform.

Sony has a massive TV and film empire in its hands. It would make sense to utilize it on a program like PlayStation Plus through an alleged Video Pass.

It would make sense too. Sony has no lack of video content associated with the company. If the Spider-Man and Ghostbusters franchises weren’t enough, Sony also has licenses like Zombieland, Resident Evil, and more under its belt, and that doesn’t even include things like the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted, and The Last of Us film and TV series adaptations. Simply put, in a time when nearly everyone is creating their own subscription streaming service, such as DC Universe and Disney+, there’s really no reason for Sony to not do something similar with all of the content it has at its disposal.

Of course, whether a supposed PlayStation Plus Video Pass would be rolled up in the current PS Plus service or come in as an extra charge remains to be seen. Stay tuned as we await confirmation and details as to what PlayStation Plus Video Pass is and how it would work as new information becomes available.