Playstation Store ending video rentals and purchases this summer The shift in digital video strategy is the result of consumer habits shifting towards streaming platforms.

If you ever had aspirations of owning a digital copy of Air Bud 2: Golden Receiver on your PlayStation console, you may want to go ahead and pick it up now. Sony has announced that it will discontinue offering digital video rentals and purchases through the PlayStation store, effective August 31, 2021.

The shift in video strategy was explained in a short blog post on the official PlayStation website. The statement from Sony pins the move on shifting consumer habits, particularly when it comes to subscription streaming services.

At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change. We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021.

The post explains that any content purchased through the digital storefront prior to the cut-off date will still be accessible for the foreseeable future. While it may seem sad to see the PlayStation video store go the way of Blockbuster, the writing has been on the wall for a long time now. Consumers overwhelmingly prefer the convenience and value provided by services such as Netflix and Hulu. Holdouts who still prefer physical media were placated with the release of the PS5 disc drive variant, but there are no guarantees for future revisions or replacements.