Ghost of Tsushima movie in the works from Sony & director of John Wick If the Ghost of Tsushima movie doesn't include an option for Kurosawa Mode somewhere down the line, what are they even doing?

It looks like Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are pulling one of their top performing products into film production in the near future. Ghost of Tsushima was a stellar title that held attention in gaming conversations and discussion throughout 2020 with its gorgeous open-world environment, fluid combat, and engaging narrative. Now it seems the game will be the subject of a new movie with Sony and PlayStation Productions tapping the talent of John Wick director Chad Stahelski to direct the new film.

The film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima was revealed via an exclusive report on Deadline on March 25, 2021. Reportedly, Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have recently begun development of the Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation with Chad Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz producing via their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Sucker Punch Productions, developers of the game, will act as Executive Producers on the film and Sony Pictures’ Peter Kang will be overseeing the film on behalf of Sucker Punch.

Sony And PlayStation Productions Developing ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Movie With ‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Directing https://t.co/NuWqRv1AJM — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 25, 2021

Ghost of Tsushima captured the love and admiration of many players throughout 2020 (our Shacknews review included) when it launched in July 2020. The game was so highly regarded that it landed on our Shacknews Top 10 Games of 2020 list, the directors were named ambassadors of the real-life location, and there have been teases that a sequel is in the works. The further expansion of media for the game extending to cinema further speaks to Ghost of Tsushima’s power and popularity, even in 2021. Although there is currently no launch window for the Ghost of Tsushima film, it will undoubtedly be a production to watch for in the coming years.

Stay tuned as we follow this story and continue to watch for updates and details on the Ghost of Tsushima film, such as actors. a release date, and the expected implementation of Kurosawa Mode.