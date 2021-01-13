Job postings from Sucker Punch further hint at Ghost of Tsushima sequel A new job posting on the Sucker Punch website gives us even more reason to believe a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima could be in development.

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the best games of 2020 and a second series of job postings from Sucker Punch hint even further at a Ghost of Tsushima sequel being in the works.

The news comes via a job posting on the company’s website where it breaks down the requirements that the studio is looking for in a Combat Designer position. According to the post, the studio is looking for a new design member that enjoys breaking down the details of attacks or parries and just all around dissecting the combat and core systems of a video game.

Of course, it’s no real surprise to hear that a developer as well loved as Sucker Punch might be working on something new. Back in October, Sucker Punch also posted listings for a narrative writer and an outsource artist. The narrative writer posting listed a "desire to write stories set in feudal Japan" as a requirement, further hinting at a Ghost of Tsushima sequel.

The kicker here, though, comes in one of the requirements that states “Must have played Ghost of Tsushima and understand its core combat systems.” This particular requirement furthers the speculation that this game could possible be a sequel to 2020’s hit samurai open-world adventure. Of course, there’s also the possibility that the posting could be for a game that just happens to utilize some of the same design systems as Ghost of Tsushima and is possibly set in a similar time period.

If you enjoyed Ghost of Tsushima as much as we did—you can read all about that in our Ghost of Tsushima review—and you have experience designing games, then you might want to check out the posting yourself, which we’ve linked above. Sucker Punch is also looking to fill a few other positions, including a Systems Designer and Junior Technical Designer.

Whether or not these postings will lead to a new Ghost of Tsushima is unclear. For now, we're stuck waiting for any kind of official confirmation from the studio, something that we can only hope to hear more about later this year.