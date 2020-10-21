Sucker Punch job listings suggest a Ghost of Tsushima sequel New job openings at the Ghost of Tsushima dev studio hint that a sequel is on the way.

Ghost of Tsushima just released a handful of months ago, to widespread critical praise. Set during the Mongol invasion of Japan, this open-world featured beautiful locations, and some cinematic gameplay. Now, it looks like there may be more Ghost of Tsushima on the way. A new job listing at Sucker Punch Productions suggests that the studio is working on a Ghost of Tsushima sequel.

A couple of new job postings were made to the Sucker Punch website. The two positions available are Narrative Writer and Associate Outsource Artist. These listings were also shared by the Sucker Punch Jobs Twitter account. Now, a company hiring new employees usually isn’t enough to rev up the speculation engine, but specific details in the listings is what tips us off to the intention of these new hires.

For the Narrative Writer position, one of the listed requirements is “desire to write stories set in feudal Japan.” The same job has “knowledge of feudal Japanese history” listed as a bonus trait. The Associate Outsource Artist job has “An interest or familiarity with traditional Japanese culture and aesthetic” as one of its bonuses.

It’s pretty likely that this means Sucker Punch is gearing up for a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. If not a proper sequel, it could be some sort of prequel or spinoff. Either way, the knowledge and familiarity with Japanese culture and history mentioned on both new job listings makes it pretty apparent that more Ghost of Tsushima content is on the way.

It’s become common for job listings to be the first hint we get in regards to the next big projects from development studios. Recently, we saw peculiar job listings for both Bungie and Respawn Entertainment. For the latest news and updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.