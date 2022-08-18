Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 77

We're talking about the new Wednesday trailer, more HBO Max shake-ups, and film reviews on this edition of PGTC!
Dennis White
Dennis White
1

It's Thursday, folks, and that means it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! This week's show is once again filled with exciting TV and movie news and even a few juicy film & TV reviews as well! Join myself and Greg Burke as we break down the big moves in Hollywood and beyond.

Episode 77 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:40 p.m. PT/ 4:40 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Guillermo del Toro shows off a first look at his anthology series which has me excited because it emphasizes practical effects. We also get a look at the Netflix Addams Family Wednesday spin-off starring Scream's Jenna Ortega. There's more falling out at HBO Max to discuss unfortunately including a major chopping block lined up for some beloved animated programming. Greg and I also got a chance to watch the new Predator prequel, PREY and will include a review towards the end of the show!

If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime. And if you like to scroll while watching your favorite shows, take a moment to check out our free mobile app Shackpets!

Community Manager
Community Manager

Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola