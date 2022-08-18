Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 77

It's Thursday, folks, and that means it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! This week's show is once again filled with exciting TV and movie news and even a few juicy film & TV reviews as well! Join myself and Greg Burke as we break down the big moves in Hollywood and beyond.

Episode 77 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:40 p.m. PT/ 4:40 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Guillermo del Toro shows off a first look at his anthology series which has me excited because it emphasizes practical effects. We also get a look at the Netflix Addams Family Wednesday spin-off starring Scream's Jenna Ortega. There's more falling out at HBO Max to discuss unfortunately including a major chopping block lined up for some beloved animated programming. Greg and I also got a chance to watch the new Predator prequel, PREY and will include a review towards the end of the show!

