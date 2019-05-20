New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

F1 2012 'Champions' scenario mode revealed

Pop quiz, hotshot. You've just come out of the pits at Spa Francorchamps on fresh tires, while everyone else is on old rubber, but you're at the back of the pack with three laps to go. What do you do? What do you do? Test yourself in F1 2012's newly-revealed, scenario-based Champions Mode.

F1 2012 racing out in September

As sure as a billion-dollar sport begins a new season every year, so must a new official licensed video game of that sport be released annually. No surprise, then, that Codemasters has announced F1 2012 for PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation, but now it's offic

