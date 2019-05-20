ShackStream: The return of MonsterBoneur Motorsport
Today's episode of the ShackStream circles back around to the most exciting team in F1 as they try to hold off Mercedes and Red Bull to reach racing immortality.
Racing game fans can get a glimpse of several of the cars featured in the upcoming F1 2019 racer thanks to a new trailer.
Codemasters appears to have another gem on their hands with the latest entry in their Formula 1 simulation series.
Codemasters has announced the official Formula One World Championship game, F1 2016, will release this Summer.
Codemasters confirms new F1 game, but it's only sticking with the current generation this year.
Pop quiz, hotshot. You've just come out of the pits at Spa Francorchamps on fresh tires, while everyone else is on old rubber, but you're at the back of the pack with three laps to go. What do you do? What do you do? Test yourself in F1 2012's newly-revealed, scenario-based Champions Mode.
Codemasters will abandon development of action games and will focus on the racing genre
As sure as a billion-dollar sport begins a new season every year, so must a new official licensed video game of that sport be released annually. No surprise, then, that Codemasters has announced F1 2012 for PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation, but now it's offic